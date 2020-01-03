Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2020 Iltija Mufti detaine ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Iltija Mufti detained, police deny

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jan 3, 2020, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2020, 1:40 am IST
This correspondent saw a police vehicle placed at the main entrance to block the access.
 Iltija Mufti.

SRINAGAR: Iltija Mufti, daughter of incarcerated former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday claimed that she had been detained at her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, blocking her visit to her grandfather Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s grave in Anantnag district.

Though the police said that Iltija was not detained, they refused her permission to visit Sayeed’s grave at a short notice, the sources said that she was not allowed to move out of her Srinagar home on Thursday.

 

Iltija said over the phone that her ‘detention’ reveals the government’s “nervousness” in dealing with the dissent and also negates its claim that situation in the Valley has returned to normal.

She said that she wanted to pay obeisance at her grandfather’s grave ahead of his fifth death anniversary falling on January 7 and oversee the preparations being made for the event. She said over the phone, “I have been detained here. I am not being permitted to leave this place nor is any one allowed to enter.”
 
The People’s Democratic Party has filed an application before Anantnag’s district court seeking permission for holding a prayer meeting near Sayeed’s grave on his death anniversary.

Additional director general of police (law and order and security) Munir Khan rejected claims that Iltija has been detained. He said, “The Anantnag police did not give clearance to her visit. She is among the people protected by the Special Services Group (SSG) and if such a person plans to visit any place, clearance from the local police is needed.”

The officer said that Iltija, earlier during the day, informed the police about her intention to visit her grandfather’s grave in Bijbehara and that the Anantnag police could not give its clearance on such a short notice. But Iltija accused the police officer of lying to media.

“The matter of the fact is that he asked my driver and other staff members and even my (police) personal security officer not to come to my residence today. I have been in the Valley for over a week and was being allowed to move around only after I would inform the security team at our residence about my day plan. Today I was told that I need to get prior permission from the police if I want to come out of my home even for five minutes,” she said.

The authorities are unlikely to grant the PDP permission to hold a rally or even a large prayer (fateha) meeting at the grave of its patrol Sayeed.

...
Tags: mehbooba mufti, iltija mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


