Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2020 Giriraj Singh rakes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Giriraj Singh rakes up issue of eating beef

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jan 3, 2020, 1:47 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2020, 1:47 am IST
Minister says missionary students eat beef after going abroad, thus advocates teaching Gita.
Giriraj Singh.
 Giriraj Singh.

Patna: Union minister Giriraj Singh has stoked a fresh controversy by saying that most of the missionary school students eat beef in foreign countries because they are not being taught about Indian culture and traditions.

He also said that shlokas of Bhagavad Gita should be made compulsory in schools in order to teach students about the country’s traditional values.

 

“We have to save our culture and traditional values and for that Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools. We hear about missionary school students qualifying in IIT exams and becoming engineers. But they start eating beef once they get a job in foreign countries,” Union minister Giriraj Singh said.

“Democracy in this country is only due to sanatan dharma which I follow strictly. I talk about teaching Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa to children in schools only to save our culture and traditions. I have no hidden agenda but people often misunderstand me and think that I am a fundamentalist,” he added.

He gave these statements while addressing a gathering at an event in Begusarai, his Lok Sabha constituency.  

His statement is likely to snowball into a controversy in a state like Bihar where the BJP’s alliance partners JD(U) and LJP have been uncomfortable with issues like these.

Sources said that there has been unease in the JD(U) after Union minister gave the statement on Thursday. Party leaders said that “the JD(U) believes in building infrastructure and doing work for the people but he keeps giving statements like these to remain in the headlines”.

The Opposition HAM and the RJD also criticised him for his controversial statement and termed it as “a communal stunt”.

This is not the first time when Giriraj Singh stoked a controversy with his statements. In September last year, he had created a flutter in the state politics by expressing desire to retire from active politics.

In a statement, he had said that he didn’t join politics to become MLA or MP but his motive was to remove Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.

“Since Article 370 and 35A have been removed at the beginning of the Narendra Modi’s second term, I feel that I should retire from politics. I have also been concerned about the population growth in the country but since an announcement regarding the issue has already been made I think my motive has now been fulfilled”.

Recently while criticising the Congress for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Population, he said that the party wants to “divide the country” by spreading lies and confusion over the issue. He said that “If Rahul Gandhi has love for infiltrators, he can take them to Italy”.

...
Tags: giriraj singh, beef
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

The hospital rushed an ambulance after they came to know that the relatives were carrying the body on their shoulders.

Kin carry woman’s body on shoulder for five km in Odisha

Bipin Rawat.

Common Air Defence Command soon

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Cold war over Tirumala ex-chief priest turns ugly

The protesting faculties, who have been demanding to address anomalies in pay and perks under 7th Pay Commission, would stop reporting to their duty from January 9, Rakesh Malavya, president of state unit of Central Medical Teachers’ Association told reporters here on Thursday.

In Madhya Pradesh, 1,000 medical college teachers quit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cops want parents to check on kids at night

Mr Prasad advises parents not to give mobiles, especially smartphones, to children during night time “as many of them spend time on the internet at night as they are busy with school in the day. A mobile should be seen as only a communication tool.”

Hyderabad: Rainwater damages books

A person tries to cross a flooded road on Thursday. (Photo: Gandhi)

Hyderabad: Water-logged roads remind citizens of July

Heavy rains on Thursday evening flooded the roads. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Activists seek CBI probe on Hussainsagar funds

“Over the last decade, a lot of foreign funds have been pushed into the lake. Japan, Australia and the Netherlands have together given close to Rs 700 crore. The amount of money has not translated into any action,” said Prof Purushottam Reddy, a city-based environmentalist.

Hyderabad: ‘Set up women university in Secretariat’

The activists recommended that the space where the old Secretariat stands be used “wisely for development of Telangana women” instead of selling it out for commercial establishments.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham