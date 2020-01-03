Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2020 'For how long w ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'For how long will Sena tolerate Savarkar's humiliation?' asks Fadnavis

ANI
Published Jan 3, 2020, 6:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2020, 6:49 pm IST
Congress Seva Dal distributed a booklet which claimed that Savarkar had 'physical relations' with Godse.
'How long will Shiv Sena tolerate the humiliation of a person (Savarkar) who sacrificed everything for the nation? We will not be silent on this. We will not tolerate the humiliation of Veer Savarkar,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'How long will Shiv Sena tolerate the humiliation of a person (Savarkar) who sacrificed everything for the nation? We will not be silent on this. We will not tolerate the humiliation of Veer Savarkar,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Amid the controversy over the Congress Seva Dal booklet that claimed Nathuram Godse and Veer Savarkar had 'physical relations', former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the reference against Savarkar will not be tolerated and asked how long is Shiv Sena going to endure it.

"How long will Shiv Sena tolerate the humiliation of a person (Savarkar) who sacrificed everything for the nation? We will not be silent on this. We will not tolerate the humiliation of Veer Savarkar," Fadnavis said.

 

The statement comes after a booklet was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal, which claimed that Savarkar had "physical relationship" with Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

The booklet also claimed that Savarkar encouraged his followers to rape women from minorities and pelted stones at mosques when he was 12 years old.

 

...
