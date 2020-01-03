CPM objects to Aysha Rena’s presence in rally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aysha Rena who became the face of Jamia agitation, was excluded from a joint protest rally and meeting organised by Vazhakkad panchayat in Malappuram district in North Kerala on Thursday following objections by the ruling CPM.

Hundreds of people cutting across political and ideological differences took part in the rally that was organised jointly by the ruling LDF and UDF.

The Congress-led UDF which rules Vazhakkad panchayat was keen on getting Aysha for the meeting. However, the seven elected members of the panchayat belonging to CPM threatened that their party would boycott the event if she were to be invited.

Following pressure from the CPM, the panchayat president Jameela K.M. had to withdraw the invite given to Aysha.

Earlier, the organisers had printed posters and pamphlets with Aysha’s name.

However, subsequently they came out with a revised poster in which it was categorically mentioned “Aysha Rena is not participating.”

“We could not have postponed the meeting. Because of opposition from CPM, we had to exclude Aysha. The event was a big success with huge participation,” Jameela told this news paper.

The 22 year old student of Jamia Millia University who along with Ladeeda Farzana had shot into fame after visuals of them questioning the police brutality against one of their colleagues went viral.

While the CPM at the national and state level had hailed them as valiant fighters, Rena became a persona non grata for the Marxist after she criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at an anti-CAA meeting in Kondotty in Malappuram district on Saturday.

The Jamia student had stated that like the detention of her colleagues by Delhi police, the Pinarayi Government had also taken several students and youths into custody in Kerala and they should be released with immediate effect.

This led to protests from CPM workers who accused her of trying to draw a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vijayan.