Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2020 Common Air Defence C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Common Air Defence Command soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jan 3, 2020, 1:56 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2020, 1:56 am IST
Also, he has directed that efforts be made to cut out infructuous ceremonial activities, which are manpower intensive.
Bipin Rawat.
 Bipin Rawat.

New Delhi: Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Bipin Rawat has set out to create a common Air Defence Command to secure the country from aerial attacks.

Also, he has directed that efforts be made to cut out infructuous ceremonial activities, which are manpower intensive.

 

Currently while Air Force is primarily responsible for air defence, Army and Navy too have their own air defense systems.

Gen. Rawat held a meeting with functionaries of Integrated Defence Staff and directed various branch heads to come up with recommendations for inter-service synergy and jointness in a time bound manner. He directed that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30. He also set out priorities for execution of synergy by June 30 and December  31.

Some of the areas identified for jointness and synergy among Army, Air Force and Navy include creation of common logistics support pools in stations where two or more services have their presence.

Emphasising collegiate system of functioning, Gen. Rawat directed that all three services and Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time bound manner. “Decisions will, however, be taken to ensure optimisation of resources,” said officials.

As CDS, Gen Rawat will be the Principal Military Advisor to the defence minister on all tri-services matters besides helming the newly set up department of military affairs (DMA).

The Chief of the Defence Staff will have a key role in ensuring optimum utilisation of allocated budget, ushering in more synergy in procurement, training and operations of the services through joint planning and integration.

...
Tags: bipin rawat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The hospital rushed an ambulance after they came to know that the relatives were carrying the body on their shoulders.

Kin carry woman’s body on shoulder for five km in Odisha

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Cold war over Tirumala ex-chief priest turns ugly

The protesting faculties, who have been demanding to address anomalies in pay and perks under 7th Pay Commission, would stop reporting to their duty from January 9, Rakesh Malavya, president of state unit of Central Medical Teachers’ Association told reporters here on Thursday.

In Madhya Pradesh, 1,000 medical college teachers quit

Nitish Kumar.

JD(U) poster asks RJD to give account of its rule



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cold war over Tirumala ex-chief priest turns ugly

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Where is money for new Secretariat: Telangana High Court

Supreme Court judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian is seen with High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and others at an event to felicitate him on his first visit to the city after he was elevated to the apex court, in Hyderabad on Thursday. The function was organised by the Telangana High Court Advocates Association.

65 per cent Telangana revenue from booze

Excise officials disclosed this data when Telangana Congress official spokesperson Indirashoban Poshala sought information under the Right to Information Act (RTI) with regard to belt shops in the state.

Hyderabad: Cops want parents to check on kids at night

Mr Prasad advises parents not to give mobiles, especially smartphones, to children during night time “as many of them spend time on the internet at night as they are busy with school in the day. A mobile should be seen as only a communication tool.”

Hyderabad: Rainwater damages books

A person tries to cross a flooded road on Thursday. (Photo: Gandhi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham