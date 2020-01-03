CAA fails constitution test, says Amarinder Singh; Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back

Taking to Twitter, Singh targeted Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asserted that the Centre must pay attention to the issues raised by the state governments, as they also 'represent the voice of people'. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that it "fails the test of the Constitution" and "can easily be misused for infiltrating into the country".

Taking to Twitter, Singh targeted Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asserted that the Centre must pay attention to the issues raised by the state governments, as they also 'represent the voice of people'.

"As the leader of the state, I took my oath under the Constitution Ravi Shankar Prasad Ji. I'm neither naive nor misguided and it's my duty to represent the voice of my people and Centre must pay heed to same. As the law minister, you'd know that CAA fails the test of the Constitution," the Chief Minister tweeted.

This comes as the newly amended citizenship law faces major opposition from political parties and protests across the country with several state government even refusing to implement the law in their respective states.

"I am seriously concerned that CAA can be easily misused for infiltrating into the country, particularly in border states like Punjab. It's a potential threat to national security Ravi Shankar Prasad Ji. Does the BJP4-led central government even know what it's doing?" he added.

Hitting back at Singh, the Union Minister said that both the Centre and the states have to work together to keep India safe and also give shelter to those persecuted for their religious beliefs.

"Dear Capital Amarinder Singh Ji, you are a senior, seasoned and informed leader who fought for India as an Army officer earlier. Both Centre and states have to work together to keep India safe and secure and also give shelter to those persecuted for their faith. This is the glorious tradition of India," Prasad tweeted.

He asked Punjab Chief Minister to refer to the Constitution, saying it "clearly enjoins that Parliament has Constitutional power to pass laws" adding that the "states can also pass laws".

"Kindly see Articles 245, 246, 256 of the Constitution, which clearly enjoins that Parliament has Constitutional power to pass laws for the entire country and it is the duty of every state to act in a manner to ensure compliance. Similarly, states can also pass laws for the states," Prasad tweeted.

"As a well-informed leader surely you will recall the public commitment of Gandhi Ji, Nehru Ji, Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji, Sardar Patel Ji and many other leaders about the need to give respect and shelter the persecuted minorities of Pakistan from which Bangladesh was created later," he added.

Prasad also said that the Indira Gandhi had given citizenship to the uprooted and persecuted Hindus of Uganda under the regime of Dictator Idi Amin and granted citizenship to victimised Tamil people of Sri Lanka.

