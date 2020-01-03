Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2020 Broadband net restor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Broadband net restored in 80 hospitals in Kashmir Valley

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 3, 2020, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2020, 1:43 am IST
Only the BSNL was able to make SMS facility partially available to its post-paid mobile customers from Tuesday night.
Airtel, Jio and other service providers failed to implement the government directive, citing technical issues.
SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday claimed that broadband internet service has been fully restored in 80 government-run hospitals across the Valley.

It also said that the service providers have been asked to restore this facility to the remaining government-run hospitals “where local bottlenecks like connectivity status, billing problem, etc. are being worked out and fixed on priority”.

 

The authorities had on Tuesday announced that Internet service through fixed broadband lines in all government-run hospitals and Short-Messaging-Service (SMS) facility on all post-paid mobile phones in Kashmir Valley would be restored from December 31 midnight but the service providers failed to do so in most cases.

Only the BSNL was able to make SMS facility partially available to its post-paid mobile customers from Tuesday night. Airtel, Jio and other service providers failed to implement the government directive, citing technical issues.

The sources said that these companies could not restore the facilities as majority of their staff was away to celebrate New Year eve with their families and friends.

An official of one of these companies had said that the services would be made available by Thursday morning. However, some of the service providers had not been able to do it till late Thursday evening.

...
Tags: internet service, hospitals
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


