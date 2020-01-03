Nation Current Affairs 03 Jan 2020 58 get bail in Uttar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

58 get bail in Uttar Pradesh anti-CAA stirs

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 3, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2020, 1:27 am IST
The couple’s 14-month-old baby was all over the news and the child had taken ill in the past few days.
Anti-CAA protesters hold placards and shout slogans at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi/Lucknow: The additional sessions court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday released on bail 58 persons arrested during the anti-CAA protests in the state. Actor-activist Sadaf Jafar and several others, however, remained in jail while Bollywood celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar and Sushant Singh demanded her release.

Jafar, who is also a Congress spokesperson, was arrested in Lucknow on December 19 while live on Facebook from the spot where the protests against the amended citizenship law had gone violent. Mahesh Bhatt said that without liberty, “free institutions are a sham”.

 

Among those granted bail were environmental activists Ekta and Ravi Shekhar, who ended up in police custody while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC nearly two weeks ago.

Anti-CAA stir: Two given bail on medical grounds
“I didn”t think it would take so long,” an emotional Ekta told the media as she hugged her daughter after two weeks. Main bata nahin sakti (I can’t put it in words),” she said when asked how it felt.

The bail application of the couple — nabbed along with other protesters from Left groups from Beniyabagh and nearby localities for violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 CRPC — was initially cancelled by a lower court and the next hearing fixed for January 1. In their absence, their baby was cared for by her grandmother Sheila Tiwari, uncle Shashikant and her aunts.

In Delhi, the lower courts granted bail to four persons over last month’s Seelampur anti-CAA protests. While allowing the bail applications by Sajid Ali and Daniyal, the judge said there was nothing on record yet to show the involvement of the two accused in any violent mobs. Two others — Yusuf and Moinuddin — were given bail on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, protests took place in Miami, Florida, where Indians read out the Preamble of the Constitution in the streets opposing the CAA-NRC-NPR. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and several artists painted streets outside Delhi University to protest against the CAA/NRC.

Tags: sadaf jafar, anti-caa protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


