5-day RSS meeting begins in Indore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 3, 2020, 1:34 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2020, 1:34 am IST
The agenda for the meet has been finalised in the meeting of senior RSS leaders that lasted nearly five hours.
 Mohan Bhagwat.

Bhopal: The crucial five-day-meet of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Indore on Thursday to specify role of the Sangh activists in the ongoing nationwide campaign in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), besides giving shape to its plan to strengthen its base in poll-bound West Bengal.

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat, who arrived in Indore in the morning, held discussions with senior leaders of the outfit in the city to set the agenda for the meeting.

 

“The agenda for the meet has been finalised in the meeting of senior RSS leaders that lasted nearly five hours. The executive body of the RSS will finalise the activities for the organisation for the current calendar year, besides deliberating on crucial issues such as CAA, removal of Article 370, construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and economy of the country”, a senior RSS leader indicated to this newspaper.

Sources said the Sangh leadership was also worried over erosion of base of BJP in Jharkhand leading JMM-Congress coalition to ride to power in the State in the recently held Assembly polls.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, caa
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


