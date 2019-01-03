Vishwa Hindu Parishad: Hindus can’t wait forever for Ram temple

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the NDA government would wait for the legal process to be over before coming up with an ordinance on the Ram Mandir, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad virtually cautioned the government, saying that Hindus cannot wait “till eternity” for the court’s decision.

Asserting that the only way forward on the Ram Temple issue was to enact legislation for its construction, VHP international working president Alok Kumar told reporters that Hindus cannot wait “till eternity” for the court’s decision.

The VHP leader said a Dharam Sansad will be held at Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) from January 31 to February 1 to discuss the matter. He added that a meeting had been sought with Prime Minister Modi on the issue.

Kumar pointed to the tardy judicial process, and said the matter is now listed for hearing on January 4. “Not before the appropriate bench but again in the Chief Justice’s court,” he said. “The appropriate bench has not been constituted. The formalities in some appeals are pending. The hearing may take more time,” he added. “The only appropriate way forward is to enact legislation clearing the way for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi now,” he said.