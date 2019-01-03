search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Vande Mataram’ with marching police band in Kamal Nath’s Madhya Pradesh

ANI
Published Jan 3, 2019, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 4:59 pm IST
At 10:45 am on first working day of every month, a police band will play tunes that encourage patriotic feelings during their march.
The first working day of Madhya Pradesh government will begin with the recitation of National Anthem and National Song, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has confirmed. (Photo: File | ANI)
 The first working day of Madhya Pradesh government will begin with the recitation of National Anthem and National Song, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has confirmed. (Photo: File | ANI)

Bhopal: The first working day of Madhya Pradesh government will begin with the recitation of National Anthem and National Song, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has confirmed.

"On the first working day of every month, police band will play the tunes that encourage patriotic feelings during their march from Shaurya Smarak to Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal. On arrival at the Bhawan, National Anthem and Vande Mataram will be sung," Kamal Nath said on Thursday.

 

On Tuesday, the newly formed Congress government in the state under the leadership Chief Minister Kamal Nath had decided to discontinue the tradition of reciting 'Vande Mataram' on the first working day of every month. The chief minister had said that reciting the national song cannot validate one's patriotism.

"In a very attractive way, in Bhopal with the participation of police band and common citizens, Vande Mataram would be sung on the first working day of every month at 10:45 in the morning. The police band would play the notes that will invoke nationalism and will march from Shaurya Smarak to Vallabh Bhawan," stated the official Twitter handle of MP government 'jansamparkMP' earlier.

The previous BJP government had introduced the practice of reciting 'Vande Mataram' on the first working day of every month. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that BJP legislators will sing 'Vande Mataram' in front of 'Vallabh Bhawan' in Bhopal on January 7.

"Chief Minister Kamal Nath must tell the nation on whose instruction he stopped the tradition of singing Vande Mataram," former Chief Minister Chouhan said.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh, kamal nath, vande mataram
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 1: Rock-like Pujara scores 3rd century of series

Irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his third century of the summer Thursday to steer India into a commanding position on Day one of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

Samsung introduces its first auto-branded Exynos processor that offers eight powerful A76 cores, premium audio features and built-in safety measures enabling ASIL-B requirements.
 

Scarlett Johansson says fighting deepfake porn is fruitless, lost cause

Johansson is one of the highest profile personalities to be a victim of this.(For representational purposes)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ISRO likely to launch Chandrayaan-2, India's second moon mission, next month

Modi not knowing about federal front proposed by KCR is 'joke' of 2019: Cong

Modi talked about 'people's front' (comprising Congress, TDP and others) losing in Telangana Assembly polls but what about BJP which has been decimated, Dasoju said. (Photo: File)

If not now, then when?: Shiv Sena to BJP on Ram temple

The Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, slammed PM Modi for his comment in a recent interview, broadcast by several TV channels, that any government action on the temple construction can happen only after the judicial process is over. (Photo: File)

Celebratory firing: Ex-JD(U) MLA, his driver arrested; woman succumbs to injuries

Raju Singh contested the 2015 Assembly election in Bihar on a BJP ticket. (Photo: ANI)

India rejects Trump’s jibe at PM Modi for funding library in Afghanistan

Trump referred to Modi as an example of how world leaders are talking about their contributions that were nowhere near the 'billions of dollars' the US was spending. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham