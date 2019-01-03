search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi attacks Cong on 1984-anti Sikh riots, farmers' loan waiver issues

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 6:27 pm IST
'On family's direction, files of those involved in riots were put under wraps, but NDA dug out these and set up a SIT,' Modi said.
The Congress had made tall promises to farmers on loan waiver, but later deceived them, he said at a rally here.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Congress had made tall promises to farmers on loan waiver, but later deceived them, he said at a rally here.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Gurdaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and farmers' loan waiver issues.

The Congress had made tall promises to farmers on loan waiver, but later deceived them, he said at a rally here.       

 

Modi said the Congress in Punjab, too, had made big promises to farmers, but deceived them after coming to power. The Congress is also awarding those involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots with chief minister's post, he said.

"On one family's direction, the files of those involved in the riots were put under wraps, but the NDA dug out these and set up a SIT and results are before you," Modi said.  

He said the NDA government took a historic decision to build the Kartarpur Corridor, which will link Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev.

...
Tags: pm modi, 1984 anti-sikh riots case, congress, bjp, farmers loan
Location: India, Punjab




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 1: Rock-like Pujara scores 3rd century of series

Irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his third century of the summer Thursday to steer India into a commanding position on Day one of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

Samsung introduces its first auto-branded Exynos processor that offers eight powerful A76 cores, premium audio features and built-in safety measures enabling ASIL-B requirements.
 

Scarlett Johansson says fighting deepfake porn is fruitless, lost cause

Johansson is one of the highest profile personalities to be a victim of this.(For representational purposes)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K encounter: 3 militants killed in Pulwama district

‘Three militants have been killed, while one soldier was injured in the operation,’ an Army officer said. (Photo: Representational | File)

PM adds ‘Jai Anusandhan’ to Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyan

‘Today's new slogan is Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan. I would like to add Jai Anusandhan to it,’ PM Modi said, while addressing the 106th Indian Science Congress in Jalandhar. (Photo: File)

SC to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case tomorrow

A three-judge bench of the top court had on September 27, by 2:1 majority, refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque was not integral to Islam. (Photo: File)

Can hold J&K polls along with LS elections if EC desires: Rajnath Singh

Replying to the debate on the statutory resolution on imposition of President's rule in the state, Singh said the Centre would provide whatever security forces the Election Commission wanted for holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

‘Vande Mataram’ with marching police band in Kamal Nath’s Madhya Pradesh

The first working day of Madhya Pradesh government will begin with the recitation of National Anthem and National Song, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has confirmed. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham