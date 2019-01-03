search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Madras high court stays single judge order banning online drug sale

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J STALIN
Published Jan 3, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 1:01 am IST
The bench posted all the appeals for final disposal on January 24.
Madras high court
 Madras high court

Chennai: The Madras high court has stayed a portion of an order of a single judge, which directed the online traders not to proceed with their online business in drugs and cosmetics till the Central government notifies the draft rules relating to online sale of medicines.

A division bench comprising Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P.Rajamanickam granted the interim stay while passing interim orders on a batch of appeals from Netmeds Marketplace Ltd and others. 

 

Originally, on a petition from the TN Chemists and Druggists Association, a single judge had on December 17, directed the Union government and Central Drugs Control Organisation to notify the proposed Drugs and Cosmetics Amendment Rules 2018 relating to online sale of medicines, in the gazette by January 31, 2019, and directed the online traders not to proceed with their business till then. Aggrieved, the present batch of petitions was filed. 

In its present interim order, the bench pointed out that it may not be possible for all of them to go to medical shops and buy medicines and sale through online platform was also picking up in this country and it was a developing concept. Of course, sale/dispensation of medicines requires great care and action, as it deals with human lives and it was also the categorical stand and assurance of the appellants that no irregularity or illegality would be allowed to take place, while selling/dispensing medicines through online platform and in the process, the persons who were seriously ill were also getting benefited, as they may not be in a position to go to medical shops and buy medicines, the bench added.

 The bench said senior counsel P.S.Raman, appearing for one of the appellants pointed out that medicines, which were not locally available can be procured through online means from any other place where such medicines were available and supplied to the needy patients. Online sale was going on for quite some time and if all of a sudden, it was stopped till the amendments were notified it would definitely create grave hardship, inconvenience and health issues to the patients/persons concerned, who order medicines through online platform. In the light of the fact that authorities constituted under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, were competent to initiate appropriate action in the event of any infraction/violation of the said provisions and also conceded by the appellants, this court was of the considered view that Paragraph 38 of the impugned order requires to be stayed until further orders, the judge added.

The bench made it clear that the reasons/observations made in this interim order were only for the purpose of disposal of these miscellaneous petitions and this court did not dealt with the merits of the main case and it was open to the respective parties to canvass the same at the time of final disposal of these appeals. The bench posted all the appeals for final disposal on January 24.

...
Tags: madras high court, drugs and cosmetics
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scarlett Johansson says fighting deepfake porn is fruitless, lost cause

Johansson is one of the highest profile personalities to be a victim of this.(For representational purposes)
 

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

The leak also goes out to state that the new handset will sport a 2K display and have a completely edge-to-edge display with no notch and a hole for the front camera.
 

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

Google says the sensor can allow users to press an invisible button between the thumb and index fingers or a virtual dial that turns by rubbing a thumb against the index finger.
 

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

Cheers erupted at Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, home to Mission Control, as mission operations manager Alice Bowman declared: "We have a healthy spacecraft."
 

Well played, Bonnie! Rishabh Pant turns ‘babysitter’ for Tim Paine’s kids

Tim Paine's wife Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: Instagram / Bon Paine)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals brand new design

The Samung Galaxy S10 with a punch-hole display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Protests in Kerala as 2 women enter Sabarimala, statewide bandh tomorrow

Five BJP Mahila Morcha members protesting against 2 women entering Sabarimala Temple today, stopped from entering the state secretariat by police in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: ANI)

When Arun Jaitley quoted James Bond in Lok Sabha, TMC MP tried to corner him

TMC MP Saugata Roy also nitpicked on Arun Jaitley's pronunciation of the name of former President Francois Hollande. (Photo: ANI)

‘Kerala will face wrath of Lord Ayyappa’: Cong, BJP after women enter Sabarimala

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the entry of the women into the shrine 'hurt' the sentiments of devotees. (Photo: File)

Passports of 23 Indians 'misplaced' by Pak High Commission declared 'lost': Govt

Sushma Swaraj said that she has directed concerned authorities to be cautious while processing applications of the affected persons for re-issuance of their passports. (Photo: File | ANI)

Hyderabad: 1,235 held for drunk driving on December 31

More than 120 static/mobile teams were deployed across the city and they conducted the special drunk and drive tests and recorded the whole thing. (Representional Image) 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham