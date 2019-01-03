search on deccanchronicle.com
 Cheteshwar Pujara brought up his third century in the ongoing Test series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 1: Calm, composed Pujara scores ton
 
Nation, Current Affairs

LIVE: Sangh Parivar making Sabarimala into clash zone, says Pinarayi Vijayan

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jan 3, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Dawn-to-dusk hartal has been called by Hindu outfits in Kerala today after 2 women in their 40s entered Sabarimala yesterday.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informs that during protests 7 police vehicles and 79 KSRTC buses have been damaged. (Photo: ANI)
Thiruvananthapuram: A day after two women of menstrual age entered the Sabarimala temple, a dawn-to-dusk hartal has been called by Hindu outfits.

The hartal, which began at 6 am, has been called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of various pro-Hindutva groups, and Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP). The BJP is supporting the shutdown while the Congress-led UDF is observing a "black day" on Thursday.

 

Two women from Kerala, Bindu (42) and Kanakadurga (44) entered the temple premises and offered prayers around 3:45 am on Wednesday. As the news spread, protests broke out across the state with right-wing activists blocking highways and forcing the closure of shops and markets.

A group of women jumped a barricade and came close to the CM’s office in the state capital, but were overpowered. Many government buses and vehicles were damaged and mediapersons were also attacked.

Here are the LIVE updates of dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Kerala today:

11:28 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informs that during protests 7 police vehicles and 79 KSRTC buses have been damaged. 39 police personnel have also been attacked. Most of the persons attacked were women. Women media persons were also attacked, he added.

11:25 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says, “It's the government's responsibility to give protection to women. The government has fulfilled this constitutional responsibility. Sangh Parivar is trying to make Sabarimala into a clash zone.”

11:18 am: P G S Varma, member of royal Pandalam family says, “Kerala government is taking measures everyday to send someone there to disturb its rituals. It's festival time when per day 1 to 2 lakh people used to come to temple but due to government action, it has reduced to 10,000 to 15,000.

11:07 am: Supreme Court refuses to give an urgent hearing to a mentioning by lawyer, P V Dinesh, seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the Sabarimala Temple priest for purification of temple premises after entry of two women on Wednesday. SC fixes the matter for hearing on January 22.

11:05 am: Two people have been arrested and two detained for attacking a Special Branch Women Police personnel on duty in rural area of Ernakulam district last night.

10:52 am: BJP holds a protest march in Kochi against the entry of women in Sabarimala Temple.

10:23 am: BJP’s V Muraleedharan, says, “Yesterday (Wednesday) 2 women entered Sabarimala Temple. They weren't devotees. They were Maoists. CPM with selected policemen prepared an action plan and then saw to it that the women go inside the temple. This is a planned conspiracy by Maoists in league with Kerala government and CPM.”

 

10:12 am: Two people have been detained by police in connection with yesterday's violence and stone pelting incident in Pandalam over two women's entry in Sabarimala temple.

10:05 am: Ambulances being used to help stranded passengers at Thiruvananthapuram Central as bus services are affected in the area due to hartal called by various organisations.

 

09:57 am: On protests over Sabarimala women entry issue, BJP Kerala president P S Sreedharan Pillai says, “We will carry on with our agitation in a peaceful manner and abide by the law of the land.”

 

08:49 am: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has stopped its bus operations to Kerala for the day in view of the hartal called by various organisations, informed KSRTC PRO.

 

08:15 am: Security deployed in Pathanamthitta in the view of hartal called by various organisations over Sabarimala Temple women entry issue.

 

07:51 am: United Democratic Front to observe 'black day' in the state.

 

07:45 am: A 55-year-old Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker who was injured yesterday in a clash between CPI(M) and BJP workers, in Pandalam, has succumbed to his injuries; Police investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

