Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala shutdown: Guv seeks urgent report from CM on Sabarimala violence

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2019, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 8:07 pm IST
Governor P Sathasivam also appealed to all sections of people to maintain calm and peace across the state.
The state has been witnessing violent protests by activists of the BJP and Hindu right organisations since Wednesday afternoon over the successful entry of two women of reproductive age into the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)
Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala saw widespread violence on Thursday, Governor P Sathasivam sought an "urgent report" from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the disturbances during the 12-hour state-wide shutdown called by Hindu fringe groups and supported by the BJP.

"Sought from Chief Minister @CMOKerala an urgent Law and Order report on the incidents of violence and destruction of private & public property in Kerala following entry of two young women in #Sabarimala temple," the governor said in a tweet.

 

He also appealed to all sections of people to maintain calm and peace across the state.

The state has been witnessing violent protests by activists of the BJP and Hindu right organisations since Wednesday afternoon over the successful entry of two women of reproductive age into the Sabarimala temple.

Over 20 offices of the ruling CPI(M) and other Left parties were attacked during the protests. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said over 100 buses were attacked and it suffered a loss of over Rs 3.35 crore.

Journalists were also assaulted at several places, following which they decided to boycott the events of the BJP and other right-wing outfits.

Hundreds of shops that initially opened in defiance of the shutdown call were attacked and forced to close. Opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala spoke to the governor and expressed concern over the violence.

Tags: sabarimala temple, sabarimala issue, kerala shutdown, kerala government
Location: India, Kerala




