search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

ISRO likely to launch Chandrayaan-2, India's second moon mission, next month

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2019, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 4:56 pm IST
The 3,290-kg Chandrayaan-2 will orbit the Moon and perform the objectives of remote sensing it.
"We are all trying hard. Definitely, it should be possible to launch the mission in February," a senior ISRO official told PTI. (Photo: ISRO)
 "We are all trying hard. Definitely, it should be possible to launch the mission in February," a senior ISRO official told PTI. (Photo: ISRO)

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to launch Chandrayaan-2, the country's second mission to the Moon, next month, sources in the space agency said on Thursday.

"We are all trying hard. Definitely, it should be possible to launch the mission in February," a senior ISRO official told PTI.

 

It is expected by the middle of next month but no date has been finalised, the sources said. "There is no impediment. It's on track," the official said.

Chandrayaan-2, a totally indigenous venture, comprises an orbiter, a lander and a rover.

After a controlled descent, the lander would soft-land on the lunar surface at a specified site and deploy a rover, according to the ISRO. The six-wheeled rover will move around the landing site on the lunar surface in a semi-autonomous mode as decided by the ground commands.

The instruments on the rover will observe the lunar surface and send back data, which will be useful for analysis of the lunar soil.

The 3,290-kg Chandrayaan-2 will orbit the Moon and perform the objectives of remote sensing it.

The payloads will collect scientific information on lunar topography, mineralogy, elemental abundance, lunar exosphere and signatures of hydroxyl and water-ice, the space agency said.

Chandrayaan-1 was India's first lunar probe. It was launched by the ISRO in October 2008 and operated till August 2009.

...
Tags: chandrayaan-2, isro, moon mission, indigenous
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 1: Rock-like Pujara scores 3rd century of series

Irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his third century of the summer Thursday to steer India into a commanding position on Day one of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

Samsung introduces its first auto-branded Exynos processor that offers eight powerful A76 cores, premium audio features and built-in safety measures enabling ASIL-B requirements.
 

Scarlett Johansson says fighting deepfake porn is fruitless, lost cause

Johansson is one of the highest profile personalities to be a victim of this.(For representational purposes)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi not knowing about federal front proposed by KCR is 'joke' of 2019: Cong

Modi talked about 'people's front' (comprising Congress, TDP and others) losing in Telangana Assembly polls but what about BJP which has been decimated, Dasoju said. (Photo: File)

If not now, then when?: Shiv Sena to BJP on Ram temple

The Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, slammed PM Modi for his comment in a recent interview, broadcast by several TV channels, that any government action on the temple construction can happen only after the judicial process is over. (Photo: File)

Celebratory firing: Ex-JD(U) MLA, his driver arrested; woman succumbs to injuries

Raju Singh contested the 2015 Assembly election in Bihar on a BJP ticket. (Photo: ANI)

India rejects Trump’s jibe at PM Modi for funding library in Afghanistan

Trump referred to Modi as an example of how world leaders are talking about their contributions that were nowhere near the 'billions of dollars' the US was spending. (Photo: File)

Meghalaya tragedy: Pumps fail to yield results; water level remains same

The operation to rescue them entered the 22nd day on Thursday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham