search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India rejects Trump’s jibe at PM Modi for funding library in Afghanistan

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2019, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 3:45 pm IST
Trump took a jibe at Modi for funding a 'library' in Afghanistan, saying it is of no use in the war-torn country.
Trump referred to Modi as an example of how world leaders are talking about their contributions that were nowhere near the 'billions of dollars' the US was spending. (Photo: File)
 Trump referred to Modi as an example of how world leaders are talking about their contributions that were nowhere near the 'billions of dollars' the US was spending. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Developmental assistance can play a major role in transforming Afghanistan, official sources said Thursday, rejecting US President Donald Trump’s jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over funding of a “library” in the war-ravaged country.

The sources said also India has been implementing a range of mega infrastructure projects as well as carrying out community development programmes in Afghanistan as per requirement of its people. They said such assistance would go a long way in making the country economically empowered and stable.

 

Trump took a jibe at Modi for funding a “library” in Afghanistan, saying it is of no use in the war-torn country as he criticised India and others for not doing enough for the nation’s security.

Read: ‘Don’t know who is using it’: Trump mocks PM Modi for Afghan library

In his first cabinet meeting in the New Year Wednesday, Trump asked India, Russia, Pakistan and other neighbouring countries to take responsibility for Afghanistan’s security as he defended his push for the US to invest less overseas.

Trump referred to Modi as an example of how world leaders are talking about their contributions that were nowhere near the “billions of dollars” the US was spending.

The sources said India may be building small libraries as part of the community development initiative, but most of its investments in Afghanistan were on mega infrastructure projects including the 218 km road from Zaranj to Delaram, the Salma Dam and the new Afghan Parliament building.

India has also been supplying military equipment to Afghanistan besides providing training to hundreds of Afghan security personnel.

The sources said India plays a significant role in the country as its development partner and that the partnership is built on the specific needs and requirements worked out with the Afghan government. “India seeks to build capacities and capabilities of Afghan nationals and its institutions for governance and delivery of public service, develop socio-economic infrastructure, secure lives and promote livelihood,” said a source.

Besides mega infrastructure projects, India is implementing 116 new ‘High Impact Community Development Projects’ in 31 provinces of Afghanistan, including in the areas of education, health, agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, renewable energy, flood control, micro-hydropower, sports infrastructure, administrative infrastructure.

...
Tags: donald trump, pm modi, afghan library
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 1: Rock-like Pujara scores 3rd century of series

Irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his third century of the summer Thursday to steer India into a commanding position on Day one of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

Samsung introduces its first auto-branded Exynos processor that offers eight powerful A76 cores, premium audio features and built-in safety measures enabling ASIL-B requirements.
 

Scarlett Johansson says fighting deepfake porn is fruitless, lost cause

Johansson is one of the highest profile personalities to be a victim of this.(For representational purposes)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Meghalaya tragedy: Pumps fail to yield results; water level remains same

The operation to rescue them entered the 22nd day on Thursday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Saravana Bhavan among 4 food chains raided in Chennai over 'tax evasion'

Saravana Bhavan, established by P Rajagopal in 1981, has its outlets in 20 countries including the US, the UK, France and Australia. (Photo: Facebook | @hsbindiaa)

All issue raised by Congress on Rafale deal has been clarified by SC: Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said in Rajya Sabha that there is no controversy in the matter, except in minds of the opposition party leaders. (Photo: File)

‘Seems PM fled Parl to lecture Lovely University students in Punjab’: Rahul

During a debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister lacks 'guts' and accused him of 'hiding in room'. (Photo: File | INC Twitter)

Colonel of Indian Army to face court martial over affair with another officer's wife

The probe was on over 2 years and recently the authorities recommended that the officer be tried by a General Court Martial on three charges under Army Act 45 for unbecoming of an officer. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham