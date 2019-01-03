search on deccanchronicle.com
Income Tax raids top Kannada film stars, movie producers

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2019, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 1:23 pm IST
Those raided include Shivarajkumar and Puneet Rajkumar and leading producer Rockline Venkatesh, IT officials said.
The raids began in the morning across 23 locations in Karnataka with teams comprising around 200 sleuths in total involved in the exercise. (Representational Image | File)
Bengaluru: The income tax department carried out raids on two top Kannada film stars and three movie producers on Thursday, officials said.

Those raided include Shivarajkumar and Puneet Rajkumar, sons of Kannada thespian late Rajkumar, and leading producer Rockline Venkatesh, the IT officials said.

 

The raids began in the morning across 23 locations in Karnataka with teams comprising around 200 sleuths in total involved in the exercise, the officials said.

The raids were continuing, they added.

Tags: it raids, shivarajkumar, rockline venkatesh
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




