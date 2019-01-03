Hyderabad: Nizam-era drainage system efficiency amazes official

Hyderabad: Principal secretary, municipal administration, Mr Arvind Kumar, was amazed to see that the Century-old storm water drainage system, built in the Nizam area, was still functioning efficiently in the Old City area.

The system, Mr Kumar inspected on Wednesday, serves the city efficiently despite manifold increase in population. It has also survived severe force of water during a heavy downpour.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials told him that after floods in the Musi river in 1908, it was felt that a separate storm water drain system was needed and under the guidance of legendary engineer Mokshagundam Visveswaraya a flood protection system for Hyderabad was designed and a separate storm water drain system constructed. The drinking water supply system for the city was also designed at that time.

Mr Kumar instructed officials to illuminate the Charminar with additional flood lights and keep the surroundings clean. He asked officials to remove squatters from underneath the arches of Nayapul and improve sanitation there within a week. He also directed them to put up fencing and improve lighting.

The senior official visited Shah Ali Banda, Himmatpura, Abdullah building, Mahboob Chowk, City College and Nayapul areas and inspected the storm water drainage system. Chief engineer, Mr Mohd Ziauddin, zonal commissioner, south, Mr B. Srinivas Reddy and other GHMC officials were also present.

Later, Mr Kumar met GHMC officials and expressed his disappointment over banners being hung on roads and posters on public buildings and asked for strict implementation of the Public Properties Defacement Act.

Pointing out that electric poles, flyovers, bus shelters, government buildings and even monumental buildings were not free of publicity material, he directed zonal commissioners and medical officers to start a special drive to remove all these and take stern action against responsible institutions and persons and impose fines on them.