Housing prices go up by 9.5 per cent in city: NHB

Published Jan 3, 2019, 12:40 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 12:40 am IST
For under-construction properties, housing prices went up in 39 cities by up to 17 per cent.
New Delhi:  Housing prices increased in 33 cities by up to 22 per cent during April-June quarter this fiscal, while rates fell in 14 cities by up to 13 per cent and 3 cities remained stable, as per the revised National Housing Bank data with new base year.

For under-construction properties, housing prices went up in 39 cities by up to 17 per cent and declined in 8 cities by up to 8 per cent and remained stable in 3 cities.

 

The National Housing Bank, which launched housing prices index ‘NHB RESIDEX’ in 2007 to track the movement in housing prices on quarterly basis, has revamped the system by changing the base year.  

Among the Tier-1 cities, Ahmedabad witnessed maximum increase at 12.9 per cent on y-o-y basis, followed by Hyderabad (9.5 per cent), Pune (7.2) per cent and and Mumbai (5.2 per cent).    

