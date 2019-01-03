Departures from Delhi airport resume after 2-hour delay due to fog

Departures at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport were put on hold this morning as fog and cold wave condition continue to grip national capital. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: Departures at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport were put on hold for two hours this morning as fog and cold wave condition continue to grip the national capital.

Flights did not take off from the airport between 7:30 am to 9:30 am Thursday morning and eight flights were diverted due to bad weather and fog conditions.

However, arrivals operated as usual during the period.

"Departures were put on hold from 7:30 am to around 9:30 am because of low visibility due to fog. In this two hour period, arrivals were operating as usual. The departures resumed at around 9:30 am when the visibility became better," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

"Total eight flights were diverted from Delhi airport between 7.30 am and 9.30 am. Most of these diversions happened due to pilot non-compliance," the source added.

Flight carrier Jet Airways also tweeted about the weather update, saying their flights to and from Delhi have been affected.

#9Wupdate: Due to adverse weather conditions (fog) at #Delhi airport, our flights to and from Delhi have been affected.

For real-time flight status follow: https://t.co/aT3wpZexyr pic.twitter.com/CVEJVUN6TC — Jet Airways (@jetairways) January 3, 2019

Around 12 trains coming in and departing from Delhi were also delayed due to bad weather.

The list of delayed trains includes Purushottam Express, Brahmaputra Express., Farakka Express, Poorva Express, informed CPRO of Northern Railways.