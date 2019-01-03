Colonel of Indian Army to face court martial over affair with another officer's wife

The probe was on over 2 years and recently the authorities recommended that the officer be tried by a General Court Martial on three charges under Army Act 45 for unbecoming of an officer. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Colonel of the Indian Army will face a general court martial for allegedly having an affair with another officer's wife.

The accused officer was posted in Delhi when he began a relationship with the wife of a fellow Colonel who was also posted in the same city.

An inquiry against the accused was initiated on a complaint filed by the husband after he saw "objectionable content" from the officer in his wife's mobile phone.

The probe was on over 2 years and recently the authorities recommended that the officer be tried by a General Court Martial on three charges under Army Act 45 for unbecoming of an officer.

During the inquiry, the Army authorities had taken the officer's phone for evidence. They found the accused sending pornographic videos to the complainant's wife. They also sent sexually explicit messages to each other, Army sources said.

The Army has adopted a zero tolerance policy against cases of moral turpitude and corruption as recently a Major General was recommended to be dismissed by a General Court Martial in a sexual harassment case in Chandigarh.