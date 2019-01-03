search on deccanchronicle.com
Case filed against Anupam Kher over ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Akshaye Khanna, actors and actresses who played roles of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra have also been named in petition.
Complaint lodged against actor Anupam Kher and others associated with film 'The Accidental Prime Minister', alleging that several public figures have been lampooned in the movie. (Photo: File)
Muzaffarpur: A complaint was lodged at a court in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday against actor Anupam Kher and others associated with the film "The Accidental Prime Minister", alleging that several public figures have been lampooned in the movie.

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed the petition before the chief judicial magistrate's court and it has been listed for hearing on January 8 before Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (West) Gaurab Kamal.

 

Besides Kher, who has essayed the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the movie, others named in the complaint include actor Akshaye Khanna who plays noted journalist Sanjay Baru - a media adviser to the ex-PM on whose book the movie is said to have been based.

Actors and actresses who have played the roles of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi - then a national general secretary - and Priyanka Vadra have also been named in the petition alongside the movie's producer and director.

Ojha has alleged that he felt "hurt" upon viewing the promos of the movie, set for release on January 11, on TV channels and YouTube.

He also claimed that the film projects the country and a host of its political leaders, ranging from RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and BSP chief Mayawati to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his deputy Lal Krishna Advani, in a very poor light.

The petition was filed under IPC sections 295, 153, 153A , 293, 504 and 120B relating to promoting enmity between different groups, sale of obscene objects, insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal conspiracy.

Tags: anupam kher, the accidental prime minister
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur




