Actor Prabhas land case to be heard today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 3, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2019, 1:04 am IST
The actor alleged that the revenue authorities were interfering in his property by saying that the land belonged to the government.
Prabhas
Hyderabad: Pointing to the fault of the revenue authorities, the Telangana High Court opined that they should have informed film actor Prabhas about the rejection of the regularisation application of his parcel of land in Raidurg Panmaktha.

A division bench comprising Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice P. Kesava Rao was dealing with the petition of Prabhas. The actor alleged that the revenue authorities were interfering in his property by saying that the land belonged to the government. He mentioned his pending application for regularisation of the land parcel.

 

Special counsel for the state submitted the scrutiny report on Prabhas’ regularisation application, which was mentioned as not recommended in 2015.

The bench asked counsel if the communication was sent to the petitioner. With no proper response from the revenue authorities, the bench fumed at the negligence of the officials. The case was posted for Thursday.

Tags: telangana high court, actor prabhas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




