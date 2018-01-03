search on deccanchronicle.com
Vishwa Hindu Parishad campaign against ‘Love Jihad’ from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Jan 3, 2018, 2:58 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 3:06 am IST
A committee will be formed in every village comprising of caste-based organisations, Hindu outfits, leaders and NGOs.
Mangaluru: Claiming that many Hindu girls are being trapped by 'Love Jihad' in the coastal districts, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have decided to conduct a massive public awareness programme about Love Jihad from January 3 to 18.

“There is a big network of Love Jihad in the coastal region. Young Hindu girls are lured by Muslim boys with a Jihadist mindset. These girls are converted and used for anti-national activities. This is a plot to destroy Hindu dharma," VHP Pranth Pramukh M.B. Puranik told reporters.

 

“Our volunteers will visit houses and also distribute the pamphlets among college students and working women,” he said.

A committee will be formed in every village comprising of caste-based organisations, Hindu outfits, leaders and NGOs to  chalk out programmes to stop Love Jihad. “We are not against love or inter-religious marriage. Nor are we against any community. There are many cases where people of two different religions have married and are leading a happy life. But we are concerned about recent developments where Hindu girls are being lured by Muslims with a Jihadist mindset,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal  convener Sharan Pumpwell has written to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to refer Reshma VK's case to the NIA for an investigation. A Hindu girl, Reshma VK hails from Kasargod but had settled in Mangaluru and was studying here. She had allegedly gone with a Muslim boy, Mohammed Iqbal Umar Choudhari, to Mumbai five months ago. Reshma's parents brought her back to Mangaluru. Mohammed Iqbal then approached a Mumbai court and filed a kidnap case. However, the girl submitted an affidavit to the Mumbai police chief clarifying that she is staying with her parents without any  pressure. On Tuesday, Sharan wrote a letter to Fadnavis to refer the case to NIA as this was a case of Love Jihad.

CM to officials: Crack the whip
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed  officials concerned to take strict action against those involved in moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district. Meanwhile, Food and civil supplies Minister U.T. Khader in a press statement said that in the wake of immoral goondaism (moral policing) surfacing in Dakshina Kannada district CM Siddaramaiah has asked them to act tough against those involved in the incidents. He said that the Chief Minister had a discussion with him and forest minister Ramanath Rai after the Cabinet meeting at Bengaluru on Tuesday. Khader said that the CM has taken serious note of  moral policing at Pilikula on Tuesday and also the recent Subramanya incident. "A report has been obtained from the home ministry. The CM has asked us to take strict measures to stop such incidents and also take strict action against the accused," Khader said adding that the CM had warned that the officials will be held responsible if there was any negligence.

