Tamil Nadu government launches e-governance policy: Services to go digital

Chennai: The state government has launched its e-governance policy to enable members of the public, government and commercial establishments avail its services through digital mode.

Launching the e-governance policy 2017 booklet, received by state IT minister M. Manikandan, at a function here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy said, “the policy aims at providing all government services through digital mode and also through common service centres and mobile applications under the government's Vision 2023 plan.”

The e-governance policy would also have guidelines to provide a ‘comprehensive IT infrastructure’ for digital initiatives taken by the government. Noting that the drive would enhance integration of various government departments, an official release claimed the move would result in increase in production and reduce expenses on computer maintenance.

The policy has a provision for the government to allocate 0.5 per cent of the total funds in a financial year for the digital initiatives and later increase it to three per cent in the next five years in a phased manner.

The Vision 2023 document was released by the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in March 2012 with the objective of making TN the 'numero uno' state in the country and set a target of 11 per cent growth in GSDP by 2023. Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, IT department, principal secretary T.K. Ramachandran, and senior government officials participated in the function.