Pondciherry CM Narayanasamy lashes out at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry: Continuing his attack on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said the governor does not have the right to interfere in the day-to-day functioning of the government.

The government is functioning within a prescribed limit. If the Lt Governor is need of any clarification she can get it by giving written letter to the secretaries of departments concerned, said the Chief Minister while addressing a press conference here.

Although he had written letters to Ms Bedi on more than 15 occasions registering protest against her style of functioning, the Lt Governor instead is releasing government secrets through social media platforms, he alleged.

The Chief Minister had earlier attacked the Lt Governor saying that Ms Bedi is functioning more like a leader of Opposition than the administrator of Puducherry.

On GST, he said, there was confusion initially in implementing it but now revenue flow is happening.

"The quantum of revenue to the Union Territory is not known, a copy of the GST profit report was sought from the Centre," he said. Special Pongal gift packs containing essential commodities will be distributed to all cardholders in the Union Territory for Pongal festival, the Chief Minister added.