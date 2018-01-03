search on deccanchronicle.com
Oppn parties attack BJP over Pune violence; 'fascist vision', says Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHEJI SABU
Published Jan 3, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 12:33 pm IST
The protesters blocked roads and disrupted train services leaving commuters stranded in various parts of Mumbai.
Clashes erupted when Dalit groups reached Pune to mark 200th anniversary of the battle. (Photo: PTI)
 Clashes erupted when Dalit groups reached Pune to mark 200th anniversary of the battle. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government and its parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended support to the Bhima-Koregaon battle celebration, calling it a "potent symbol" of resistance to RSS-BJP's "fascist vision".

Lashing out at the saffron party over the Pune violence, the newly-appointed Congress President said, "the core of the RSS/BJP's fascist vision for India is that the Dalits should remain at the bottom of the society".

 

Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance, he said.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury also slammed the BJP for the violence and said that the ideology of the RSS/BJP has always believed in suppressing those who are historically oppressed.

He said the latest events in Maharashtra and several other incidents in the recent past proved the true ideology of the party. 

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati accused the BJP along with the RSS of instigating the Bhima-Koregaon violence. The BJP, the RSS and other 'caste forces' are behind this, she said.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel also took to twitter to express his anger over the clashes. 

Hitting at Modi's New India vision, Hardik asked how the PM's vision could be fulfilled when the year 2018 has begun with the bloodshed of Dalits, farmers and soldiers.

Violence erupted in Pune, on Monday over the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Koregaon -- won by the East India Company -- which also claimed the life of a Nanded youth.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community – then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

The violence sparked off protests in various parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai where the Dalit protesters took to streets and vandalised vehicles and shops.

The protesters blocked roads and disrupted train services leaving commuters stranded in various parts of the city. 

Tags: bhima-koregaon battle celebration, bhima-koregaon violence, rahul gandhi, rss-bjp, mayawati, hardik patel, sitaram yechury
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




