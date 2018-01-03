search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong calls Modi 'Mauni Baba' over silence on Maharashtra caste clashes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 3, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar retaliated, accusing the Congress of inflaming caste tension.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge also said that a Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima Koregaon violence.  (Photo: Screengrab)
 Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge also said that a Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima Koregaon violence.  (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Dalit protests which enters its third day on Wednesday in Maharashtra lead to a heated debate in the parliament with the Government and the Congress exchanging angry accusations in the House over alleged targeting of Dalits.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that "anti-Dalit violence is increasing" and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the caste clashes in Maharashtra is astounding. 

 

"He can't stay mum! He is a 'mauni baba' (mute spectator) on such issues," the Congressman said.

Kharge also said that a Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima Koregaon violence. 

Parliamentary Affairs Minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar retaliated, accusing the Congress of inflaming caste tension.

"Aag ko bujhaane ke bajaaye, bhadkaane ka kaam Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi aur Congress party kar rahi hai. Ise desh bardasht nahin karega. Congress divide and rule ki policy use kar rahe hain. Aur Sabka saath sabka vikaas karke Narendra Modi ji desh ko saath le rahe hain (Instead of praying for peace in Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress is applying the divide and rule policy. They have replaced the British in using the policy)," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a member of the Lok Sabha, was not present and Opposition MPs shouted slogans of "Ask him to come to the House." 

Clashes between Dalit and Maratha groups broke out on Monday during an event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

However, some right-wing groups in Pune had expressed opposition to the celebration of 'British' victory.

Incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism occurred at Bhima Koregaon in Shiroor tehsil on Monday afternoon when people were heading for the war memorial in the village, police said.

One person was killed in the protests on Monday in Pune.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a sitting judge to determine how the man was killed.

Tensions escalated in Mumbai on Tuesday with mobs, allegedly comprising of Dalit supporters, attacking buses and blocking train tracks.  

A massive bandh was called on Wednesday by Dalit leaders and supporters. At least 13 buses were damaged by noon, and some trains were running late. 

Tags: mallikarjun kharge, congress calls modi 'mauni baba', bhima koregaon violence, maharashtra protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Abusive people tend to be more honest: Study

Earlier studies show that Facebook shows quite an accurate idea of a user's personality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Aishwarya is my mother, want her to live with me in Mangaluru, claims AP youth

Sangeeth Kumar does not have any documents to prove he is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'son.'
 

Women are eating McDonald’s fries after sex to get pregnant

Women are eating McDonald’s fries after sex to get pregnant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Firefighters help remove man's penis ring after sex act goes wrong

Firefighters have trying time removing man's penis ring after sex act goes wrong. (Photo" Pixabay)
 

5 simple ways to lose weight in 2018

When we stress out our bodies or deplete it of the valuable nutrients it needs to stay happy and healthy, it is very easy to watch that weight creep back on. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cataract patient accidentally glues eye shut with nail adhesive

The glue was removed using fine forceps without the need for anaesthesia. The man had also suffered a small tear to the cornea the clear 'front window' of the eye. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Goa: Navy's MiG 29K veers off runway, crashes, catches fire; pilot safe

Fire on MiG-29K aircraft being extinguished at Goa airport, after the aircraft went off runway while taking off. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka cabinet approves bill mandating Aadhaar for govt benefits

The bill will provide for 'good governance, efficient, transparent, and targeted delivery of subsidies, benefits and services, the expenditure for which is incurred from the Consolidated Fund of India, to individuals residing in India through assigning of unique identity numbers to such individuals.' (Photo: File)

Oppn parties attack BJP over Pune violence; 'fascist vision', says Rahul

Clashes erupted when Dalit groups reached Pune to mark 200th anniversary of the battle. (Photo: PTI)

Upset over CBFC nod to 'Padmavati', Rajput outfit demands pan-India ban

Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Padmavati'.

Ex-RAW chief Rajinder Khanna appointed Deputy National Security Adviser

The Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh presenting a memento to Shri Rajinder Khanna, who retired as the Secretary (R) on December 31, 2016, at a function, in New Delhi on January 01, 2017. (Photo: PIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham