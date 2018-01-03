Maharashtra tense over caste violence; local train services halted

Mumbai: A day after Koregaon, Pune erupted in violence over the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Koregaon — claiming the life of a Nanded youth — violent protests mushroomed in various parts of the state, including Mumbai.

Angry protesters blocked traffic and halted railway services at numerous parts of the city while shops and business establishments were shut at Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd, Kurla, Dadar and Govandi.

The police lathi-charged to disperse the protesters, who vandalised auto rickshaws, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport and private buses. Several schools were closed down and parents were asked to personally escort their children home. Furthermore, Bharip Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for state-wide bandh on Wednesday. However, normalcy was restored by late evening, with the police detaining around 100 protesters.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old Chembur police constable, Deepak Khedekar, sustained severe injuries in his left eye while trying to bring a group of violent protesters in Chembur under control. He has been admitted to the privately-run Zen Hospital at Chembur where he is undergoing surgery. A mob had allegedly attacked him with glass bottles.

Local train services halted

Protesters halted Harbour line services at Chembur, Govandi and Kurla due to which the line was shut for a total of five hours, resulting in the cancellation of 84 services and delay of over 300.

BEST bus services were hit mainly at 11 locations in and around Govandi, Chembur and Kurla (west). The Eastern Freeway saw disruptions near Govandi and Mankhurd, while Chembur Naka was jam-packed as well.

The protesters marched towards Ambedkar Garden in Chembur, but faced resistance by the police. They then blocked traffic on the roads, including on the Sion-Panvel Highway in the afternoon, which caused a massive traffic jam. The protesters also staged a ‘rasta roko’ on the streets of Powai.