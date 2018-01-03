search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra back on track: Dalit groups' day-long bandh called off

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 3, 2018, 4:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 4:57 pm IST
The Mumbai Police has advised residents to not believe or spread rumours about the Dalit clashes.
Normalcy in the financial capital was affected largely after Dalit protesters took to the streets on Tuesday following Dalit-Maratha clashes at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Normalcy in the financial capital was affected largely after Dalit protesters took to the streets on Tuesday following Dalit-Maratha clashes at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: After a day-long disruption in train services and road blockades on Wednesday Maharashtra bounces back to normal life as the bandh was withdrawn by clashing parties later in the afternoon.

The Maharashtra bandh was called by Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district on Monday.

 

Normalcy in the financial capital was affected largely after Dalit protesters took to the streets on Tuesday following Dalit-Maratha clashes at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on Monday.

While only few cars were plying on the streets, local trains service were also disrupted as agitators blocked train lines at some places.

The protests left commuters stranded due to less number of auto-rickshaws and other means of transport in the city.

Offices, schools and colleges remained open in Mumbai, though school bus operators did not run buses in the morning as a precautionary measure. Airlines said they will not charge passengers who do not show up for flights.

Shops were shut and Dalit protesters were seen holding rally at various places.

The protesters also halted buses, auto-rickshaws at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Thane and deflated bus tyres.

There were also reports of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses and a car being vandalised by protesters in Powai.

A car showroom in suburb Vikroli was attacked by alleged Dalit supporters.

Heavy security remains deployed in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway to avoid any untoward incident.

The Mumbai Police has advised residents to not believe or spread rumours.

Earlier, protesters tried to halt a train at Thane Railway Station, but were immediately cleared off by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.

As a precautionary measure, bus services towards Pune's Baramati and Satara were also suspended. Internet services have been suspended in Aurangabad.

A day after Koregaon, violence erupted in Pune on Monday over the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Koregaon, claiming the life of a Nanded youth.

Angry protesters blocked traffic and halted railway services at numerous parts of the city while shops and business establishments were shut at Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd, Kurla, Dadar and Govandi.

The police lathicharged to disperse the protesters, who vandalised auto-rickshaws, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and private buses. Several schools were closed down.

The protests reached the national capital as left student groups staged protests outside the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

The tension began on Monday when lakhs of Dalits gathered in the village of Bhima-Koregaon, about 30 km from Pune, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of a battle that saw Dalit soldiers fighting with the British, defeating the army of the upper caste Peshwas or rulers.

The clashes erupted during the commemoration by Dalit groups of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon. As an argument between some assembled Dalits and right-wing groups spun out of control, a 28-year-old Maratha was killed.

Right-wing groups question why a British victory against Marathas should be celebrated and accused Dalit leader from Gujarat Jignesh Mewani who was just elected to public office, and Umar Khalid of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) of inciting caste tension. 

Appealing for calm, Jignesh Mewani tweeted, "Maharashtra government must ensure rule of law. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace."

On Tuesday, 100 people were detained in Mumbai, the police said. Most of them were Dalit protesters.

Tags: bhima koregaon violence, dalit protests in maharashtra, dalit protests, dalit-maratha clashes
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monogamy may be taking a toll on people's mental health: study

While infidelity remains a leading cause of relationships falling apart, the distress and discord it causes in those that don’t can be arduous (Photo: AFP)
 

Android games could be secretly using the mic to track your habits

Some smartphone games could be listening to sounds using the mic and store your sensitive information.
 

Thala and Chinna thala are back! CSK to retain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina for IPL 2018

After a two-year spot-fixing ban was imposed on CSK in 2015, Raina went on to captain Gujarat Lions (GL) while Dhoni led Sanjeev Goenka-owned Rising Pune Supergiants, before Steve Smith replaced him in the captaincy role. (Photo: PTI)
 

5 simple ways to lose weight in 2018

When we stress out our bodies or deplete it of the valuable nutrients it needs to stay happy and healthy, it is very easy to watch that weight creep back on. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter goes wild at Donald Trump's most 'dishonest and corrupt' media awards

Trump has been at loggerheads with several US mainstream media outlets. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag reveals Kings XI Punjab's player-retention plans

Discussing KXIP’s pre-auction player retention plan, team director Virender Sehwag said that the side has plans to retain a player and then use Right to Match (RTM) cards during the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Triple talaq debate ends in commotion in RS; Cong derailing bill, says Govt

Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha. (Photo: ANI)

Queen of music MS Subbulakshmi's daughter Radha dies at 84

MS Subbulakshmi with daughter Radha Viswanathan. (Photo: YouTube | Kartheek Sharma)

Cong calls Modi 'Mauni Baba' over silence on Maharashtra caste clashes

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge also said that a Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima Koregaon violence.  (Photo: Screengrab)

Goa: Navy's MiG 29K veers off runway, crashes, catches fire; pilot safe

Fire on MiG-29K aircraft being extinguished at Goa airport, after the aircraft went off runway while taking off. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka cabinet approves bill mandating Aadhaar for govt benefits

The bill will provide for 'good governance, efficient, transparent, and targeted delivery of subsidies, benefits and services, the expenditure for which is incurred from the Consolidated Fund of India, to individuals residing in India through assigning of unique identity numbers to such individuals.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham