Karnataka: No takers for government schools, enrolment hits new low

BENGALURU: The enrolment of students in government rural schools across the state has dropped to the lowest level in 10 years. According to August 2017 reports from Niti Aayog, the enrollment in government rural schools has dropped from 85% in the year 2006-07 to 70% in the year 2015-16.

“Firstly, the private schools are increasing every year. Adding to that even RTE has made parents prefer private schools over government schools. Most of them prefer private schools because of the infrastructure,” said R. Rangappa, BEO of Doddaballapura.

Even after the state government introduced several benefits and scholarship programs, the enrolment in rural government schools has failed to attract children and parents.

The government teacher rate in the state has also dropped from 71.2% in the year 2006-07 to 56.2% in the year 2015-16. “Teachers rate is dropping because the students’ rate is going down,” said Rangappa.