Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka cabinet approves bill mandating Aadhaar for govt benefits

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
The legislation was passed in 2016, as a money bill amidst protests from Congress and opposition parties.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka state cabinet has approved a central legislation to provide statutory backing to Aadhaar, the unique identification scheme, for use for transferring government subsidies and benefits.

"The cabinet gave its nod to Aadhaar (Target Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill, 2016, which was passed by Parliament," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

 

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had alleged that the bill was converted into a money bill, which does not need the approval of Rajya Sabha.

The bill will provide for "good governance, efficient, transparent, and targeted delivery of subsidies, benefits and services, the expenditure for which is incurred from the Consolidated Fund of India, to individuals residing in India through assigning of unique identity numbers to such individuals."

Jayachandra said, the state government has decided to convene a joint session of the legislature from February 2 to 9. Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala will address the session.

The state budget session will be held from February 16 to 28, he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah will be presenting his last budget before the state goes for assembly elections this year.

