Hyderabad High Court asks Telangana, AP for steps to stop copying

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday expressed concern at rampant mass copying in the SSC and Intermediate public examinations.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G. Shyam Prasad was dealing with a PIL (public interest litigation) by Dr Srinivas Guntupalli of Eluru city in AP seeking to declare illegal the action of AP and Telangana governments in not ensuring that public examinations and other examinations in schools in both the states are conducted in a fair manner and not preventing mass copying and guided copying.

The bench directed chief secretaries of AP and Telangana to file reports explaining the steps being taken to curb mass copying and also the status of installation of CCTV cameras in examination centres in both states

Maintaining that mass copying will damage educational standards, the bench that only four cases in Telangana state and one in AP were registered during public examinations last year.

Deterrence is the only cure. Booking of cases against the students and others responsible for the mass copying under the Public Exami-nation Act 1997 and prosecuting them is the only way to set right the system, the bench said. The bench adjourned the case for further hearing to January 28.