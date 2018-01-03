search on deccanchronicle.com
Goa: Navy's MiG 29K veers off runway, crashes, catches fire; pilot safe

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2018, 1:46 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Arrival and departure of civilian flights at the Goa airport were delayed due to the incident, Goa airport director BCH Negi said.
Fire on MiG-29K aircraft being extinguished at Goa airport, after the aircraft went off runway while taking off. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Fire on MiG-29K aircraft being extinguished at Goa airport, after the aircraft went off runway while taking off. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Panaji: A MiG 29K aircraft of the Indian Navy veered off the runway and crashed inside the INS Hansa base in Goa on Wednesday, a top official said.

The trainee pilot managed to eject safely from the aircraft, which caught fire.

 

Arrival and departure of civilian flights at the Goa airport were delayed due to the incident, Goa airport director BCH Negi said.

The airport is located inside the naval base.

"All flights are likely to be delayed at Goa Airport as the runway is closed for operations due to Indian Navy's urgent operational requirements," Goa airport authorities said on Twitter.

The incident took place around 12 noon and efforts were on to extinguish the flames. Eyewitnesses said the aircraft veered off the runway before it could take off.

Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area Punit Behl confirmed the incident, but said more details would be known later.

