search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-RAW chief Rajinder Khanna appointed Deputy National Security Adviser

PTI
Published Jan 3, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Rajinder Khanna headed the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from December 2014 for a fixed two-year period.
The Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh presenting a memento to Shri Rajinder Khanna, who retired as the Secretary (R) on December 31, 2016, at a function, in New Delhi on January 01, 2017. (Photo: PIB)
 The Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh presenting a memento to Shri Rajinder Khanna, who retired as the Secretary (R) on December 31, 2016, at a function, in New Delhi on January 01, 2017. (Photo: PIB)

New Delhi: Rajinder Khanna, a former chief of the country's external intelligence agency RAW, was on Tuesday appointed the Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order.

He headed the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from December 2014 for a fixed two-year period.

 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the appointment of Rajinder Khanna as the Deputy NSA on re-employment and on contractual basis, according to the order issued by the personnel ministry.

Rajinder Khanna, a 1978 batch Research and Analysis Wing Service (RAS) officer, has supervised several counter-terrorism operations and is considered an expert on Pakistan and Islamic terrorism.

Khanna is at present Officer on Special Duty (Neighbourhood Studies) in the National Security Council Secretariat.

Neighbourhood Studies prepares policy papers of neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The National Security Council, headed by the Prime Minister, is the top body on all internal and external security-related matters. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is its secretary.

It is for the first time when both the NSA the and Deputy NSA are from intelligence agency background.

Ajit Doval, a former Indian Police Service officer, retired as chief of Intelligence Bureau, country's internal intelligence agency, in January 2005.

The post was lying vacant since Arvind Gupta, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, completed his tenure in August last year. Gupta was appointed to the post in August 2014.

Tags: ex-raw chief rajinder khanna, deputy national security adviser, rajinder khanna appointed deputy nsa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Abusive people tend to be more honest: Study

Earlier studies show that Facebook shows quite an accurate idea of a user's personality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Aishwarya is my mother, want her to live with me in Mangaluru, claims AP youth

Sangeeth Kumar does not have any documents to prove he is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'son.'
 

Women are eating McDonald’s fries after sex to get pregnant

Women are eating McDonald’s fries after sex to get pregnant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Firefighters help remove man's penis ring after sex act goes wrong

Firefighters have trying time removing man's penis ring after sex act goes wrong. (Photo" Pixabay)
 

5 simple ways to lose weight in 2018

When we stress out our bodies or deplete it of the valuable nutrients it needs to stay happy and healthy, it is very easy to watch that weight creep back on. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cataract patient accidentally glues eye shut with nail adhesive

The glue was removed using fine forceps without the need for anaesthesia. The man had also suffered a small tear to the cornea the clear 'front window' of the eye. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fodder scam: CBI court to pronounce quantum of sentence for Lalu today

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer were siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during '80s and '90s. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Dalit protests enter second day, Section 144 imposed in Thane

Protesters halt a train at Thane Railway Station over Bhima Koregaon violence. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hairy business: Raids on hair exporters unearth Rs 85 crore undisclosed income

The forage carried out by taxmen during the last fortnight has resulted in a revelation of Rs 65 crore of previously undisclosed income as well as seizure of Rs 5 crore worth of concealed assets.

Bengaluru: Strict enforcement of rules disciplines motorists

Compared to 2016, 2017 saw a steep rise in traffic violation cases as city traffic police ensured strict enforcement of rules and penalisation of erring motorists.

Citizen-friendly policing paid rich dividends: IGP Kumar

Enhanced CCTV surveillance with 168 CC cameras in Mysuru district, 26 in Mandya, 69 in Hassan, 82 in Kodagu,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham