The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 02 Dec 2020 Telangana, Rajasthan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana, Rajasthan chosen for dry run of vaccine software by Central government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Dec 3, 2020, 5:26 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2020, 5:26 am IST
Doctors claim that their opinion was not taken on whether they want to be vaccinated during the dry run
Healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, hospital administration staff and others, are in the first list for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine. (AP)
 Healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, hospital administration staff and others, are in the first list for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine. (AP)

Hyderabad: The Central government has selected Telangana state and Rajasthan for the dry run of Covid-19 vaccine once it was approved to be safe by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). In the process, the two states will also conduct trials of Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network. The online training for the staff will start on December 3.

Healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, hospital administration staff and others, are in the first list for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine.

 

District medical and health officials in the health department are collating data for the vaccination regime and have asked nursing homes, private and government hospitals to give them the details of their staff.

The dry run of cold chain set-up is being carried out at the primary healthcare centre at Abids. The cold chain has to maintain the two-dose vaccination regime of Day 0 and Day 28.

The Central team will also look at data and logistical support to ensure effective implementation.

Doctors in both private and government hospitals, however, are wary of being part of the dry run of vaccination and have refused to participate in the vaccination regime.

 

A senior doctor on condition of anonymity says, “All healthcare workers to be immunised on a top priority! Is this a way to get volunteers for mass immunisation programmes even before the third and fourth stages of clinical trials are not over?”

Doctors claim that their opinion was not taken on whether they want to be vaccinated during the dry run. Many of the doctors opined that they will not respond to the call for vaccination. Several others, however, feel a vaccine approved by DCGI will be safe and believe that the government will approve the vaccine that is 80 per cent efficient.

 

Another group of doctors stated that they have been taking prophylaxis (treatment taken to prevent disease) and have treated hundreds of Covid-19 patients. So, why must they take vaccines now, they question.

Vice-president of TS Indian Medical Association Dr Sanjiv Singh Yadav, said, “The efficacy of the vaccine is the most important criteria and there are past experiences which show that it takes years to determine efficacy in different population groups.”

Experts state that there has to be consensus among the medical community before chalking out the programme of administering vaccines to them.

 

...
Tags: dry run of vaccine software, covid-19 vaccine dry run, india covid vaccine, telangana vaccine dry run, rajasthan


Latest From Nation

Police deployed at a counting center at LB stadium.(DC Image: SSR)

GHMC polls: KCR calls cadre to be alert during counting of votes

Under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which deals with different categories of offences, a marriage will be declared

UP Police makes first arrest under new anti-conversion law

Farmers who came from Punjab and Haryana to protest against the new Farmers Law reached at Burari ground raising slogans to withdraw the anti-farmers law, in New Delhi. (DC Image:D. Kamraj)

Farmers threaten nationwide protest

TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers sit-in at Noida-Delhi border, key route to Delhi closed for vehicles

An elderly farmers shouts slogans as others listen to a speaker as they block a major highway during a protest at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP)

UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly

Members of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh take pledge against Love Jihad. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.(PTI)

IMA to go to court against CCIM order on Ayush doctors performing surgery

Doctors say they will not allow anyone from allopathy medicine to train AYUSH doctors. (Representational Image:AFP)

States panic as virus strikes back

A health worker takes a swab from a woman for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus tests in Ahmedabad on November 23, 2020. (AFP)

Love jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham