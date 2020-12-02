The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 02 Dec 2020 Speaker Thammineni S ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam loses cool at Naidu’s threatening gesture

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 2, 2020, 11:52 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2020, 11:52 am IST
Naidu raised his hand with his finger pointed at the Speaker and threw papers in his hand targeting the Speaker
Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu, K Atchham Naidu address the media conference outside the assembly hall in Guntur district on Tuesday. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)
 Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu, K Atchham Naidu address the media conference outside the assembly hall in Guntur district on Tuesday. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Tuesday lost his cool in the State Legislative Assembly. He went on to warn Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu to be careful when the latter made a threatening gesture pointing a finger at the Speaker and even flung papers towards the podium.

The assembly was holding a discussion on housing schemes in the state when the Speaker allowed municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana and housing minister Ch. Sri Ranganatha Raju to make statements. Thammineni Seetharam also allowed some ruling party legislators to speak on the subject.

 

At this stage, the Leader of Opposition asked the Speaker to give him time to speak and continued insisting for the mike. When Seetharam asked Naidu to wait for his turn, the latter raised his hand with his finger pointed at the Speaker and threw papers in his hand targeting the Speaker.

The Speaker turned furious over this. He said, “Be careful. So what if you are Leader of Opposition? You should behave properly. I had asked you to wait until I give you the time to speak. I did not say that I will not give you the time to speak.”

 

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned such behaviour of Naidu. He advised the latter to learn how to behave properly in the assembly. Subsequently, several YSR Congress legislators demanded that Naidu apologise to the Speaker.

At this, Speaker said he left it to the discretion of Naidu whether or not he apologised.

...
Tags: speaker thammineni seetharam, ap assembly, chandrababu naidu


Latest From Nation

An elderly farmers shouts slogans as others listen to a speaker as they block a major highway during a protest at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP)

Farmers sit-in at Noida-Delhi border, key route to Delhi closed for vehicles

AP Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

AP CM blames TD for stalling distribution of 3.65L houses

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for GHMC elections at Parsigutta.(DC Image: SSR)

Printing error: Polling again today at Old Malakpet

Youngsters cast their votes in the GHMC elections at Padmaraonagar.(DC Image:SSR)

Hyderabad takes city elections easy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers sit-in at Noida-Delhi border, key route to Delhi closed for vehicles

An elderly farmers shouts slogans as others listen to a speaker as they block a major highway during a protest at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP)

UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly

Members of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh take pledge against Love Jihad. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.(PTI)

IMA to go to court against CCIM order on Ayush doctors performing surgery

Doctors say they will not allow anyone from allopathy medicine to train AYUSH doctors. (Representational Image:AFP)

States panic as virus strikes back

A health worker takes a swab from a woman for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus tests in Ahmedabad on November 23, 2020. (AFP)

Love jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham