AP CM blames TD for stalling distribution of 3.65L houses

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed the Telugu Desam for stalling distribution of 3.65 lakh house sites to poor by filing false cases in courts and getting stay orders. He expressed confidence that he will get these orders vacated and distribute the house sites to poor in the state.

Replying to a discussion on housing schemes in the State Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday, the CM charged that followers of senior Telugu Desam leaders, including Paritala Sunita in Prakasam, and others in East Godavari, Anantapur, Kurnool, Vizianagaram and Amaravati districts, apart from CPI-M in Visakhapatnam, had filed false cases on fictitious grounds to stop distribution of house sites on nearly 3,65,680 acres land in the state.

Quoting an instance, Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that distribution of 54,000 house sites located on CRDA lands in Amaravati had been stopped due to a court case, as a petition had been filed on grounds that distribution of house sites could lead to a demographic imbalance. He regretted that Telugu Desam politics had degraded to such low levels.

The Chief Minister, however, made it clear that his government is committed to give away 30.66 lakh house sites located on about 68,677 acres and worth of over Rs. 23,535 crore to the poor on December 25. He said in the first phase, construction of 15.60 lakh houses will be taken up. He asserted that this itself would boost economic activity to the extent of Rs. 28,084 crore for purchase of materials like cement, steel and metal, among others, apart from generating direct employment of 21.70 crore mandays and indirect employment of 10 crore mandays.

Each house would be coming up over about 340 square feet area, where each beneficiary had to pay only Re. 1, he stated.

Jagan Mohan Reddy found fault with former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for failing to complete execution of houses taken up under several schemes, but leaving huge arrears to be cleared by the YSR Congress regime.