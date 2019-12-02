Nation Current Affairs 02 Dec 2019 They’re not hu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

They’re not humans but animals, KCR on Hyd rape accused

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 2, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
'Women employees of Telangana state transport body should not be made to work at night as safety measure,' said KCR.
He also said that a fast-track court would hear the veterinarian's case and ensure justice is expedited. (Photo: File)
 He also said that a fast-track court would hear the veterinarian's case and ensure justice is expedited. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The women employees of the Telangana state transport body should not be made to work at night as a safety measure, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, reacting to the gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian. He described the incident as inhuman.

Speaking to reporters, Rao said: "Just the other day, a lady doctor was killed. Are they humans? They are animals. So I am saying, let the women RTC (Road Transport Corporation) employees not be put on night duty."

 

He also said that a fast-track court would hear the veterinarian's case and ensure justice is expedited.

According to an NDTV report, he expressed "deep anguish" at the ''ghastly'' incident and said his government was ready to extend all necessary help to the family of the woman.

The Chief Minister's reaction to the crime came three days after the incident. It has provoked a massive outpouring of anger across the country and protests in Telangana.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: telangana rape and murder case, priyanka reddy, crime, crime against women, k chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked members to improve the quality of their questions, soon after a query was raised about renovation and construction of an approach road to a local temple in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)

'Improve quality of questions': Speaker Om Birla urges LS memebers

He said:

Any distress call to be responded within 7 seconds: Bengaluru top cop after Hyd case

'We are ready for discussions in the House so that stringent provisions in laws could be explored to give punishment to those involved in such ghastly incidents,' Singh said. (Photo: File)

Govt ready for discussions on crime against women: Rajnath Singh

Former minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde has removed the party’s name from her Twitter bio. (Photo: File)

'I want time...': Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio after cryptic post



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join operations today

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Any distress call to be responded within 7 seconds: Bengaluru top cop after Hyd case

He said:

'Cong-JMM alliance only for chair not development of J'khand': BJP's JP Nadda

Taking a dig at the Congress-JMM alliance, Nadda said this alliance is only for the 'chair' and that it has nothing to do with the development and people of Jharkhand. (Photo: File)

Think over it: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on review petition against Ayodhya verdict

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that those planning to file a review petition against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict should think over it as both parties have accepted the judgment. (Photo: File)

Rapists should be lynched in public: Jaya Bachchan on vet's rape, murder

“The accused in the rape cases should be named and shamed. These kind of people should be brought out in public and lynched,” she added. (Photo: File)

Fadnavis made CM to save Centre's Rs 40,000 cr funds: Anant Kumar Hegde

The MP from Uttara Kannada said that the BJP staged a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham