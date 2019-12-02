Nation Current Affairs 02 Dec 2019 Telangana: Police se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Police seek 10-day custody of 4 accused held in Hyd rape and murder

ANI
Published Dec 2, 2019, 8:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 8:04 pm IST
3 police officials were also suspended over the alleged negligence in filing the FIR in connection with the crime.
The accused identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
 The accused identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar police filed the petition in a court here on Monday, seeking 10-day custody of the four accused arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a female veterinary doctor.

The veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area last week. The accused were arrested by the Cyberabad Police.

 

The accused identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court on Saturday.

Three police officials were also suspended over the alleged negligence in filing the FIR in connection with the crime.

"Sub-inspector M Ravi Kumar and Head Constables P Venu Gopal Reddy and A Sathyanarayana Goud were placed under suspension till further orders based on the findings of a detailed inquiry," said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hyderabad vet rape and murder, hyderabad horror, shadnagar police, telanagana police, crime against women
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Shah said national issues like uprooting terrorism, naxalism and construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya were as important in the Jharkhand elections as local matters like development. (Photo: File)

Will expel all intruders by 2024 polls: Shah sets nation-wide NRC deadline

She said, 'If my son is wrong, burn him the same way she was burnt. Isn't the victim also the daughter of a mother? I am suffering today, I can imagine what the girl's mother is going through.' (Photo: File)

'Burn him too': Kin want same punishment in Hyd rape, murder

On National Pollution Control Day, the court directed the Delhi government to prepare an action plan for removing encroachments from the forest areas. (Photo: File)

Delhi pollution: HC directs authorities to remove forest encroachments, mitigate dust

There was a security breach at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home last week with unknown persons barging in and asking for selfies. (Photo: File)

Weeks after losing SPG cover, security breach at Priyanka's residence



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Burn him too': Kin want same punishment in Hyd rape, murder

She said, 'If my son is wrong, burn him the same way she was burnt. Isn't the victim also the daughter of a mother? I am suffering today, I can imagine what the girl's mother is going through.' (Photo: File)

Delhi pollution: HC directs authorities to remove forest encroachments, mitigate dust

On National Pollution Control Day, the court directed the Delhi government to prepare an action plan for removing encroachments from the forest areas. (Photo: File)

JKNPP calls for 'Jammu bandh' on Dec 7 against mobile Internet service suspension

Low-speed service was briefly restored in five of the 10 districts of Jammu region on August 16-17 night but suspended again on August 18 morning. (Photo: File)

'Religion is humanity, caste is commitment': Jagan in response to detractors

Speaking at the launch of YSR Arogyasri Asara scheme (post-operative sustenance) Jagan said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste.'' (Photo: File)

‘No new bill’: Venkaiah Naidu suggests rethink on mercy appeals in heinous crimes

Naidu was speaking after MPs expressed outrage over the rising incidents of crime against women. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham