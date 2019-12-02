Nation Current Affairs 02 Dec 2019 Rapists should be ly ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rapists should be lynched in public: Jaya Bachchan on vet's rape, murder

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 2, 2019, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
She also questioned the government on what they were doing to tackle the rising crime against women.
“The accused in the rape cases should be named and shamed. These kind of people should be brought out in public and lynched,” she added. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Amid a nationwide protest and anger over the gangrape and murder of 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday said rapists should be brought out in public and lynched.

“The accused in the rape cases should be named and shamed. These kind of people should be brought out in public and lynched,” she added.

 

She also questioned the government on what they were doing to tackle the rising crime against women.

“It’s time that the government gives a proper answer on how they have tackled the rape cases. A similar incident happened in Hyderabad a day before the vet was raped,” she said.

The charred body of the 26-year-old woman was found under a culvert on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday morning. The gruesome incident of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor was raised on both Houses of the Parliament on Monday.

 

