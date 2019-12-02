Nation Current Affairs 02 Dec 2019 Rahul promises farm ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul promises farm loan waiver, return of tribal land during Jharkhand rally

ANI
Published Dec 2, 2019, 5:29 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 5:29 pm IST
The other 4 phases of the elections will be held on December 6, 12, 16 and 20.
'Wherever there is a BJP government, they take away the land from tribal people and give it to industrialists without asking them. When our government was formed in Chhattisgarh, we took back the land from Tata and returned the land to the tribal people. If the tribal land is taken and the industry is not set up within five years, the land needs to be returned to the real owners,' Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Wherever there is a BJP government, they take away the land from tribal people and give it to industrialists without asking them. When our government was formed in Chhattisgarh, we took back the land from Tata and returned the land to the tribal people. If the tribal land is taken and the industry is not set up within five years, the land needs to be returned to the real owners,' Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)

Simdega: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised loan waiver to farmers and return of tribal land given to industrialists while addressing an election rally here.

"Wherever there is a BJP government, they take away the land from tribal people and give it to industrialists without asking them. When our government was formed in Chhattisgarh, we took back the land from Tata and returned the land to the tribal people. If the tribal land is taken and the industry is not set up within five years, the land needs to be returned to the real owners," Rahul Gandhi said.

 

"Wherever there is a BJP government, businessmen are given land, but the farmers don't get what they want. Wherever the Congress has come to power, we promised loan waiver for farmers and even fulfilled it. I promise the same for the people of Jharkhand," added Gandhi.

Asserting that the way the land of the tribal was protected in Chhattisgarh and farm loan was waived off, he said: "After the formation of our government in Jharkhand, we will protect your land. We will also work on addressing the problem of unemployment."

In the first phase of the election, the voting was held in 13 constituencies and the voter turnout was recorded at approximately 64.12 pc on November 30.

The other four phases of the elections will be held on December 6, December 12, December 16 and December 20.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jharkhand assembly elections 2019, rahul gandhi, congress, unemployment, farm loan waiver
Location: India, Jharkhand


Latest From Nation

Low-speed service was briefly restored in five of the 10 districts of Jammu region on August 16-17 night but suspended again on August 18 morning. (Photo: File)

JKNPP calls for 'Jammu bandh' on Dec 7 against mobile Internet service suspension

Speaking at the launch of YSR Arogyasri Asara scheme (post-operative sustenance) Jagan said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste.'' (Photo: File)

'Religion is humanity, caste is commitment': Jagan in response to detractors

Hitting out at the BJP, Randeep Surjewala, media head of the Congress, demanded a reply from the Prime Minister. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, reply!: Congress lashes out at BJP over Hegde's welfare funds remark

Naidu was speaking after MPs expressed outrage over the rising incidents of crime against women. (Photo: File)

‘No new bill’: Venkaiah Naidu suggests rethink on mercy appeals in heinous crimes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

JKNPP calls for 'Jammu bandh' on Dec 7 against mobile Internet service suspension

Low-speed service was briefly restored in five of the 10 districts of Jammu region on August 16-17 night but suspended again on August 18 morning. (Photo: File)

'Religion is humanity, caste is commitment': Jagan in response to detractors

Speaking at the launch of YSR Arogyasri Asara scheme (post-operative sustenance) Jagan said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste.'' (Photo: File)

‘No new bill’: Venkaiah Naidu suggests rethink on mercy appeals in heinous crimes

Naidu was speaking after MPs expressed outrage over the rising incidents of crime against women. (Photo: File)

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind files review petition against Ayodhya verdict

On November 9, a five-judge Supreme Court bench unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government. (Photo: Representational)

SC to hear creamy layer exclusion matter after 2 weeks

'Issue a writ, order or directions in the nature of mandamus to the Respondents to identify 'creamy layer in Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes' and exclude the same from receiving benefits under Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution,' the petition added. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham