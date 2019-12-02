Nation Current Affairs 02 Dec 2019 Pankaja Munde create ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pankaja Munde creates flutter on Facebook

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2019, 2:14 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 2:14 am IST
She cryptically also suggested that she would have to decide her future course of action in the changed political scenario.
Pankaja Munde.
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde, who lost the Assembly polls to her cousin Dhananjay Munde of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), created a flutter in political circles on Sunday after stating that she might make a big decision in the coming days. It has led to speculations that she is planning to quit the BJP.

If Pankaja quits the party, it will be a big jolt to the BJP, which is already reeling under the shock of losing power to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Pankaja, the elder daughter of BJP heavyweight late Gopinath Munde, has considerable clout amo-ng the Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities.

 

Pankaja put up a post on social networking site Facebook on Sunday, calling for a meeting of her supporters on December 12, which is also the 70th birth anniversary of her late father.

In the post, Pankaja claimed she had received several calls and messages from her supporters, after her shock defeat, who wanted to meet her. She added that she could not speak with them due to the uncertain political situation in the state.

She cryptically also suggested that she would have to decide her future course of action in the changed political scenario.

