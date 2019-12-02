Nation Current Affairs 02 Dec 2019 Maharashtra govt to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra govt to review bullet train project, says Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 9:23 am IST
'This government is of the common man. Like you asked now, yes, we will review the bullet train (project),' CM said.
The state government would also come out with a white paper on the financial condition of the state, Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)
 The state government would also come out with a white paper on the financial condition of the state, Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he had ordered a review of all on-going development projects in the state, including the Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train. The bullet train project had faced stiff opposition from farmers and tribals whose lands are to be acquired.

"This government is of the common man. Like you asked now, yes, we will review the bullet train (project). Have I stayed the bullet train project like Aarey car shed? No, I haven't," he told reporters here late Sunday night.

 

The state government would also come out with a white paper on the financial condition of the state, Thackeray said. He said the state government, which has a debt of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore, is firm on giving unconditional loan waivers to farmers.

The announcements came a day after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government forged by the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress more than a month after the election results were out won the trust vote in the state Assembly with the support of 169 legislators in the 288-member House. The priorities of the previous BJP-led government in the state - in which his party was a constituent - were not "misplaced", he said and added that there would be no vendetta politics.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray, bullet train, bjp, shiv sena, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Even as Shiv Sena formed Maharashtra government in alliance with NCP and Congress, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that Hindutva idelogy is indispensable to Sena and the party will not leave it. (Photo: File)

Won't ever leave Hindutva ideology, says Uddhav after Fadnavis elected leader of Oppn

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)

First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join operations today

He also warned Amit Shah of the consequences of passing the Bill. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, Amit Shah are also migrants, says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Marathi daily noted that the central BJP leadership decided to continue with Fadnavis as the party head in the Maharashtra Assembly, but did not follow the same in other states. (Photo: File)

Hope Fadnavis won't repeat mistakes he made as CM, says Shiv Sena



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join operations today

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

At least 10 killed in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall; schools, colleges closed

The Central government’s Water Resources department also had sent a warning to Tamil Nadu Government about increasing water levels in the state. (Photo: ANI)

'Hang, kill or shoot him': Kin of accused in Telangana rape, murder case react

Protests were held here and at various other places in Telangana against the incident on Saturday with the enraged public demanding that the accused be handed out stringent punishment of death penalty. (Photo: PTI)

Greater Hope International India: Helping orphans lead a better life

Greater Hope International India volunteers along with the children (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Infra for disabled tourists, learning it from Dubai meet

He is now collaborating with the tourism department to make tourism sites accessible. He said, “We visited a few places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and facilities are provided to persons with disabilities. In Grand Mosque, we could go till the end-point where others could also go to. To enable the movement of wheelchair-bound persons mats were put up.”

Bengaluru: Pick signals of gangs, prevent crimes – Dr A Sridhara

“It is mindless cruelty at display. Our political representatives too are not sensitive enough to deal with such situations. In the London Bridge incident, where a terrorist knifed two to death, the first statement came from the Prime Minister condemning the incident,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham