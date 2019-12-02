India’s pollution disastrous for all: Spanish Ambassador to India Jose R Baranano

New Delhi: Spanish Ambassador to India Jose R. Baranano has described India’s pollution problem as a “disaster for all”. The comments came, even as Spain is all set to host the UNFCC Conference of Parties from Monday.

The much-anticipated international conference will be held in the Spanish Capital Madrid from December 2 to 13. Spain is playing a leading role in the world on the issue of combating climate change and protecting the environment. Speaking to this newspaper on the pollution problem that is rampant in northern India, Mr. Baranano said, “It is a disaster for all. It is causing a big damage to the population. It is affecting children. We are increasing the number of air-purifiers. We are sealing a number of windows. We are wearing masks. It is affecting everyone. Someone has to stop.”

In an apparent reference to the practice of stubble-burning in states like Punjab, the Spanish envoy suggested some ch-ange in the crop patterns as a possible solution, while at the same time pointing out the government’s responsibility to its citizens.”