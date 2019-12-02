Nation Current Affairs 02 Dec 2019 Fadnavis made CM to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fadnavis made CM to save Centre's Rs 40,000 cr funds: Anant Kumar Hegde

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 2, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Rubbishing the claim, Fadnavis said that whatever has been said against him was totally false.
The MP from Uttara Kannada said that the BJP staged a "drama" to move the money to the central government. (Photo: File)
 The MP from Uttara Kannada said that the BJP staged a "drama" to move the money to the central government. (Photo: File)

Uttara Kannada: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anant Kumar Hegde has claimed that Devendra Fadnavis was made Maharashtra Chief Minister despite not having a majority to prevent central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore, from being "misused" by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

"You all know our man in Maharashtra became Chief Minister for 80 hours. Then, Fadnavis resigned. Why did he do this drama? Didn't we know that we don't have majority and yet he became Chief Minister. This is the question everyone is asking" Hegde said here on Sunday.

 

The MP from Uttara Kannada said that the BJP staged a "drama" to move the money to the central government.

"A chief minister has access to around Rs 40,000 crore from the Centre. He knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government comes to power it would misuse funds meant for development. So, it was decided that there should be a drama. Fadnavis became Chief Minister and in 15 hours he moved Rs 40,000 crore back to Centre," Hegde added.

Rubbishing the claim, Fadnavis said that whatever has been said against him was totally false.

"I have not heard what Anant Kumar Hegde has said, but from what I have heard from the media that Maharashtra government gave Rs 40,000 crore to the central government, it is completely false. I deny this. Nothing like this happened," Fadnavis told media here.

Fadnavis further stated that in the bullet train project, the role of the Maharashtra government is limited to land acquisition.

"Whether it is bullet train or something else, neither central government asked for money from Maharashtra government and neither the state government gave the money," Fadnavis said.

"This statement is completely false. I have not taken any such decision... The Finance department should do investigation this and bring the truth in front of the people," he added.

Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 23 while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. However, on November 26 Fadnavis announced his resignation after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly.

On November 28, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: anant kumar hegde, devendra fadnavis, bjp, shiv sena, ncp, congress
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

He also said that a fast-track court would hear the veterinarian's case and ensure justice is expedited. (Photo: File)

They’re not humans but animals, KCR on Hyd rape accused

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked members to improve the quality of their questions, soon after a query was raised about renovation and construction of an approach road to a local temple in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)

'Improve quality of questions': Speaker Om Birla urges LS memebers

He said:

Any distress call to be responded within 7 seconds: Bengaluru top cop after Hyd case

'We are ready for discussions in the House so that stringent provisions in laws could be explored to give punishment to those involved in such ghastly incidents,' Singh said. (Photo: File)

Govt ready for discussions on crime against women: Rajnath Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join operations today

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rapists should be lynched in public: Jaya Bachchan on vet's rape, murder

“The accused in the rape cases should be named and shamed. These kind of people should be brought out in public and lynched,” she added. (Photo: File)

Goa Forward Party chief says 'state govt intolerant towards criticism'

'When I supported Manohar Parrikar in 2017 to form the BJP-led government, I was condemned by them (OCIs). I am still being condemned, but I have never spoken a word against OCIs,' Sardesai said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Unlike us, she should get justice soon: Nirbhaya’s mother on Hyd vet’s rape, murder

The mother of the 23-year-old paramedic, who was raped and murdered in 2012 in Delhi, said she was happy with the AAP government that recommended the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the death row convicts in the case. (Photo: File)

First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join operations today

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, Amit Shah are also migrants, says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

He also warned Amit Shah of the consequences of passing the Bill. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham