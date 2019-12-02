Nation Current Affairs 02 Dec 2019 Cong's Nana Pat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong's Nana Patole elected as Maha Assembly Speaker

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Dec 2, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 1:56 am IST
The BJP on Saturday had announced Kisan Kathore as its nominee for the Speaker’s position.
Nana Patole.
 Nana Patole.

Mumbai: Senior Congress MLA Nana Patole was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha on Sunday. His election was a foregone conclusion as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, consisting of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had won the floor test by a comfortable margin a day earlier.

The BJP on Saturday had announced Kisan Kathore as its nominee for the Speaker’s position.

 

However, just before the poll, the party decided to withdraw the nomination, which paved the way for Mr Patole’s election. BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fad-navis said that his party decided to withdraw kee-ping in mind the tradition of not holding an election for the speaker’s post.

“We did not feel that the Speaker should be chosen through an election,” he added.

The CM and some senior MLAs escorted Mr Patole to the speaker’s chair. Mr Thackeray and Mr Fadnavis praised Mr Patole’s work as legislator and farmers’ leader.

“I am happy that the son of a farmer has occupied this post. We have now got a speaker, who doesn’t mind calling spade a spade,” Mr Thackeray said.

NCP Minister Jayant Patil appreciated the BJP for withdrawing their candidate and ensuring Mr Patole unanimous election.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected speaker said that he would continue to work for farmers and downtrodden people in society.

“In my political career, I have always given the highest priority to the welfare of farmers. While working as the Speaker, my goal will be to protect farmers’ interest and provide relief to the deprived section of the society,” he said.

The 57-year-old Patole succeeds Haribhau Bag-ade of the BJP, who was the speaker during 2014-2019 when Mr Fadnavis was the CM.

He is a fourth term MLA, who represents Sakoli Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region.

...
Tags: vidhan sabha, nana patole, assembly speaker
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Greater Hope International India volunteers along with the children (Photo: DC)

Greater Hope International India: Helping orphans lead a better life

He is now collaborating with the tourism department to make tourism sites accessible. He said, “We visited a few places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and facilities are provided to persons with disabilities. In Grand Mosque, we could go till the end-point where others could also go to. To enable the movement of wheelchair-bound persons mats were put up.”

Bengaluru: Infra for disabled tourists, learning it from Dubai meet

“It is mindless cruelty at display. Our political representatives too are not sensitive enough to deal with such situations. In the London Bridge incident, where a terrorist knifed two to death, the first statement came from the Prime Minister condemning the incident,” he said.

Bengaluru: Pick signals of gangs, prevent crimes – Dr A Sridhara

Pipes lying on 80 Ft Road, affecting the flow of traffic. The BWSSB has been carrying out the work of relaying the pipeline, reducing the space for vehicles (Photo: R. Samuel)

BWSSB shrinks Indiranagar 80 Feet Road!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Call her ‘Disha’, says VC Sajjanar

It is learnt that Mr Sajjanar persuaded the victim's family about referring to her as Disha in public.

Hyderabad: Techie tells police of rape attempt

On Saturday morning, the man went to her house and the two quarrelled. They left the house together, but the man returned and locked the house. In the evening, the accused went to the house, created a ruckus and took away a gold chain and iPhone from the house and also allegedly misbehaved with the victim. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Week saw four other women victims

In the case of Dr P Priyanka Reddy, the National Commission for Women has pointed to police negligence, stating that they delayed taking action. The report said the victim's family was shunted between two police stations citing jurisdiction when they tried to lodge a complaint. (Representational Image)

K Chandrasekhar Rao orders fast-track court trial

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Man sends vulgar photos to friend’s daughter, held

The accused was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the father of the 17-year-old girl, a college student, alleging the former had sent the obscene photos and messages to his daughter's mobile phone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham