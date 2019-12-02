Nation Current Affairs 02 Dec 2019 China figures in Ind ...
Nation, Current Affairs

China figures in India, Japan “two-plus-two” summit talks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Dec 2, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 1:49 am IST
The Japanese official said his country would continue to discuss the issue ‘very carefully’ in view of the ‘current status of that area’.
The dialogue comes weeks ahead of the crucial Annual Summit in mid-Dec. between Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and PM Narendra Modi in India.
 The dialogue comes weeks ahead of the crucial Annual Summit in mid-Dec. between Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and PM Narendra Modi in India.

NEW DELHI: China figured in the inaugural Indo-Japan 2+2 Dialogue in New Delhi on Saturday at the foreign and defence ministries’ level. “It is important to ‘encourage’ Beijing into following international rules,” Deputy Press Secretary in the Japanese foreign ministry Atsushi Kaifu underlined on Sunday, while briefing reporters in the capital.

In response to a question, Kaifu said his country is looking at the situation in Kashmir ‘carefully’ and hopes a ‘peaceful resolution’ could be found through dialogue. Further asked whether Japan would extend financial assistance to projects in India’s north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as its own, the Japanese official said his country would continue to discuss the issue ‘very carefully’ in view of the ‘current status of that area’.

 

He, however, maintained that Japan was interested in development projects in India’s north-eastern region.

Asked about Japan-assisted high speed rail-popularly known as the bullet train project intending to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which has been questioned by certain quarters within Maharashtra’s new ruling alliance, Kaifu expressed confidence that officials of the two countries would ‘continue to work closely to overcome challenges’. The dialogue comes weeks ahead of the crucial Annual Summit in mid-Dec. between Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and PM Narendra Modi in India. Despite speculation about Guwahati being the venue, Mr Kaifu said: “We are still working on the timing. When and where (exact dates and venue), we cannot say.”

...
Tags: 2+2 dialogue, prime minister shinzo abe, pm narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

He is now collaborating with the tourism department to make tourism sites accessible. He said, “We visited a few places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and facilities are provided to persons with disabilities. In Grand Mosque, we could go till the end-point where others could also go to. To enable the movement of wheelchair-bound persons mats were put up.”

Bengaluru: Infra for disabled tourists, learning it from Dubai meet

“It is mindless cruelty at display. Our political representatives too are not sensitive enough to deal with such situations. In the London Bridge incident, where a terrorist knifed two to death, the first statement came from the Prime Minister condemning the incident,” he said.

Bengaluru: Pick signals of gangs, prevent crimes – Dr A Sridhara

Pipes lying on 80 Ft Road, affecting the flow of traffic. The BWSSB has been carrying out the work of relaying the pipeline, reducing the space for vehicles (Photo: R. Samuel)

BWSSB shrinks Indiranagar 80 Feet Road!

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol with BJP leader Anand Singh and his son and daughter-in-law after their wedding in Hosapete on Sunday (Photo: DC)

Lavish wedding! Vijayanagar Anand Singh’s son ties knot, EC watches



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Week saw four other women victims

In the case of Dr P Priyanka Reddy, the National Commission for Women has pointed to police negligence, stating that they delayed taking action. The report said the victim's family was shunted between two police stations citing jurisdiction when they tried to lodge a complaint. (Representational Image)

K Chandrasekhar Rao orders fast-track court trial

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Kothagudem: Case filed against SCCL CMD and ex-director

The court order came on a complaint filed by former SCCL employee Yendapally Anand, alleging that the medical board had declared some workers medically unfit by taking bribes.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman deplores malicious media reports

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)

Hyderabad: Bitumen on flyovers poses huge risk

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham