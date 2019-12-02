BSF on alert to deal with threat: VK Johri

The DG however, said the Force was ready to deal with any eventuality to protect the country’s integrity and sovereignty.

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) is exploring all technical possibilities to deal with the existing threat of drones coming from Pakistan which are being used to drop sophisticated weapons in border areas of Punjab.

Speaking at BSF’s Raising Day event, its chief VK Johri also said Centre’s recent decision to split Jammu and Kashmir into two separate Union Territories, along with revocation of Article 370 had led to increased activities by subversive elements along the border in both J&K and Punjab.

Mr Johri said the BSF was working constantly to improve the security force’s strategic capabilities with induction of new technology and weapons.

Mr Johri said the BSF was on constant alert to deal with threat along the borders.